Amca acquires Electrocube, a premier Boeing supplier, to expand into power electronics

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amca , an El Segundo-based aerospace and defense company, has acquired Electrocube of Pomona, California from two of its founding families. The transaction adds flight-critical power electronics to Amca's growing capabilities. Shedd Capital served as an advisor on the deal.

Amca acquires legacy aerospace and defense suppliers and equips them to rapidly design, qualify, and manufacture components to reduce supply chain risk and accelerate time-to-field across the industry. During its first year of ownership, Amca will invest significantly in expanding Electrocube's engineering and product catalog.

For decades, Electrocube has been one of Boeing's most trusted partners, as a key supplier of transformers for over 35 different use cases across the plane on nearly every one of its commercial platforms. Out of over 5,000 direct suppliers to Boeing, Electrocube ranks in the top 20 in its annual rankings for near-perfect quality, on-time delivery, and responsiveness. It's a testament to the company's relentless focus on customer service that has been part of the company's DNA since its founding.

In 1961, three World War II vets, Lang Parrill, Roland Duquette, and Charles Wieland founded Electrocube. Over the next few decades, they would successfully build their business into a definitive industry leader, now counting Honeywell, GE, and others as key customers for its line of transformers, TRUs, capacitors, and EMI filters.

Clay Parrill and Don Duquette, current owners and sons of Lang and Roland, never expected to take the helm of Electrocube. But when their fathers were ready to retire in the 1990s and there was no other succession plan in place, the two decided to partner up and steward their families' business. Since then, the duo has successfully grown the business over eleven-fold and into a top Boeing supplier.

It's this heritage that makes Electrocube a strong foundation for Amca's power electronics division. Amca was founded to address the growing fragility of the aerospace and defense supply base by eliminating single points of failure and enabling rapid design and production of critical components optimized for advanced and high-volume systems. Electrocube's stellar reputation and customer base provide Amca's team with an established platform to serve customers' power electronics needs.

"When we met with Amca, the energy and enthusiasm they had was infectious. It's exciting to be a part of something that could really change the trajectory of the aerospace industry," said Clay Parrill, president and CEO of Electrocube.

The combined Amca and Electrocube team welcomes new customer requests at [email protected] — as for all correspondence with Amca, they'll get back to you in less than 24 hours.

