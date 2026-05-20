Amca Closes $300M Series B at $1B+ Valuation to Strengthen America's Critical Component Supply Chain

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time of growing geopolitical instability and mounting strain on the legacy industrial base, America needs a faster and more resilient way to engineer, qualify, and manufacture critical defense and aviation components. A supply chain developed in a different era increasingly struggles to support the speed, scale, and flexibility required to sustain the country's most critical systems.

It's time industry did too Speed Speed

Today, Amca announced a $300 million Series B to meet this challenge and accelerate the development of America's new industrial base. Amca rapidly develops and manufactures critical aerospace and defense components by combining engineering, qualification testing, technical data development, and certified manufacturing capacity into a single integrated platform.

The round was led by Amca's Series A lead, Caffeinated Capital, with major participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners and continued support from existing investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Lux Capital, Construct Capital, and House Capital. With this financing, Amca is now valued at over $1 billion, eighteen months after its founding, making it one of the fastest-growing companies in aerospace and defense to reach this milestone.

In addition to building entirely new factories from scratch, Amca acquires and reconfigures longstanding certified manufacturers, adds new engineering and software infrastructure, and rapidly develops new critical components that can move immediately into production today. In doing so, it recapitalizes a domestic supply chain bottlenecked by declining capacity and competitiveness, increasing lead times, and an aging workforce.

Over the past year, Amca has scaled quickly. The company now operates six critical component factories across the nation in California, Iowa, and New York, including BC Systems, a power electronics supplier supporting multiple growing classified defense programs. It also opened an advanced prototyping and testing facility in El Segundo, where it is headquartered. Across these facilities, Amca operates over 123,000 square feet of online qualified production capacity spanning every major class of critical component: hydraulics, avionics, power electronics, and more.

The company is also deploying RAPID, Amca's vertically integrated, AI-powered product development platform across its entire manufacturing network. RAPID combines design engineering, prototyping, testing, technical documentation, and manufacturing support into one workflow, reducing the time required to move production-grade hardware from development into deployment by over 67% compared to industry-standard lead times. RAPID is being used to engineer, qualify, and produce components for major platforms, including the F-35 and commercial widebody and narrowbody aircraft.

Amca supplies products to major aerospace and defense customers, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Airbus, Embraer, Honeywell, and Raytheon, while also directly supporting U.S. military sustainment programs focused on readiness-related shortages and declining supply sources.

Amca plans to use the new funding to expand RAPID across its manufacturing network, create and acquire additional factories nationwide, and accelerate delivery of the components most essential to national readiness.

For decades, America's industrial base has become increasingly uncompetitive and capacity-constrained, leaving critical supply chains slow-moving and difficult to surge. To address today's bottlenecks, Amca is building a new industrial base that is faster, distributed, multi-sourced, and ready to support the unprecedented industrial production the country needs, at scale.

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Amca is building America's new industrial base, increasing competition and capacity for the critical components necessary to defend the nation and build the physical infrastructure the country needs. By integrating engineering, qualification testing, technical data, and certified manufacturing into a single platform, Amca rapidly develops and produces critical aerospace and defense components that address readiness and production gaps. The company operates seven factories nationwide, including its headquarters in El Segundo, and manufactures avionics, hydraulic, and electrical components for platforms such as the F-35, F-16, F/A-18, Mk-48, and M1 Abrams.

SOURCE Amca