Amcor achieves CNAS accreditation in China, speeding customer access to global markets

Internationally recognized testing capabilities deliver data validation recognized across 116 countries

ZURICH, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced that its Asia Pacific Innovation Center (APIC) laboratory has received accreditation from the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS), strengthening its role within Amcor's innovation ecosystem.

Amcor’s Asia Pacific Innovation Center (APIC) laboratory has received accreditation from the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS), strengthening its role within Amcor’s innovation ecosystem.

CNAS is China's national accreditation body responsible for assessing testing and calibration laboratories against international standards. Its accreditation indicates that a laboratory meets globally recognized requirements for technical competence and quality management. Accreditation is granted following a rigorous 18-to-24-month evaluation process.

The milestone comes as Amcor expands in key emerging markets, including China, where advanced local testing capabilities are increasingly critical to meeting complex customer and regulatory requirements. With the CNAS recognition, the APIC can now generate test data recognized across 116 countries globally, streamlining regulatory approval and market access for customers.

The accreditation also strengthens Amcor's ability to respond to local requirements while building a repository of regulatory, material and testing insights that can be applied across other high-growth markets.

"Becoming CNAS accredited means our customers don't have to second-guess the data — it's recognized wherever they operate," said Ludmila Fidale, Vice President, Research and Development, at Amcor. "It allows us to solve problems faster, with confidence, especially in markets where the rules are changing quickly and sustainability expectations are rising."

Operating in China's large and rapidly evolving packaging market enables the APIC team to build deep expertise in certification processes, sustainability standards and performance validation. With CNAS accreditation, the laboratory can:

Accelerate compliance pathways for multinational and regional customers

Develop reliable certification approaches applicable across emerging markets

Deliver data-driven innovation that supports packaging performance and supply chain resilience

From packaging validation to failure analysis, the laboratory partners with customers and suppliers, advancing transparency and accelerating innovation.

About Amcor

Amcor is the global leader in developing and producing responsible consumer packaging and dispensing solutions across a variety of materials for nutrition, health, beauty and wellness categories. Our global product innovation and sustainability expertise enables us to solve packaging challenges around the world every day, producing a range of flexible packaging, rigid packaging, cartons and closures that are more sustainable, functional and appealing for our customers and their consumers. We are guided by our purpose of elevating customers, shaping lives and protecting the future. Supported by a commitment to safety, over 75,000 people generate $23 billion in annualized sales from operations that span over 400 locations in more than 40 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com | LinkedIn | YouTube

SOURCE Amcor