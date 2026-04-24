Amcor opens advanced healthcare packaging coating facility in Malaysia

A $35 million USD investment brings advanced air-knife coating technology and sterile medical packaging capabilities to Southeast Asia, further strengthening a healthcare regional supply chain

ZURICH, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, yesterday opened an advanced healthcare packaging coating facility in Subang Jaya, Selangor, marking a significant expansion of its manufacturing footprint in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

Amcor opened an advanced healthcare packaging coating facility in Subang Jaya, Selangor, marking a significant expansion of its manufacturing footprint in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

The facility, representing an investment of over $35 million USD, introduces air-knife coating technology to the region for the production of coated medical paper used in sterile medical device packaging. Facilitated by Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), this investment further strengthens Malaysia's position as an integrated regional hub for healthcare packaging, enhancing supply chain resilience through local access.

"Amcor's investment reinforces Malaysia's position as a strategic center for advanced manufacturing in the region," said Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, Chief Executive Officer, MIDA. "Beyond expanding capacity, this facility strengthens local supply chain resilience, accelerates technology adoption and supports the development of skilled Malaysian talent, in line with the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and our National Investment Aspirations. MIDA will continue to facilitate high-quality investments that generate sustainable, long-term value for Malaysia."

The facility expands Amcor's existing healthcare packaging operations into a fully integrated manufacturing site, positioned to support healthcare customers across the region with greater speed and reliability. By localizing production, Amcor gains dual sourcing options, strengthens long-term supply chain reliability and creates a platform for pilot-to-production scale-up, supporting rapid trials, closer technical collaboration and faster commercialization for regional customers.

Amcor's investment adds to a growing pipeline of high-value commitments to Malaysia's medical device industry. In 2025, Malaysia approved RM152 million in medical device investments, signalling sustained global confidence in the country as a preferred manufacturing base for the healthcare industry.

"Today marks an important milestone for Amcor and our partners in Malaysia. The opening of this new coating facility underscores our long-term commitment to supporting our partners in the healthcare sector across Asia Pacific," said Chris Kenneally, President, Amcor Flexibles Asia Pacific. "It also demonstrates the strength of collaboration across our global network in bringing advanced capabilities to the region and serving customers more effectively."

A key aspect of the project is the strong collaboration across Amcor's global network, particularly the technology and knowledge transfer that enabled the successful setup of the facility. The company's technical specialists from the United States worked closely with the Malaysian team in installation, commissioning and hands-on operational training, embedding advanced manufacturing capabilities locally.

The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art production systems, including advanced inspection and automated manufacturing processes, designed to deliver consistent quality and reliability for healthcare packaging applications. Purpose-built for both precision and scale, it incorporates closed-loop process controls, in-line quality monitoring and optimized drying systems to enhance product consistency.

The opening reinforces Malaysia's growing attractiveness for advanced, knowledge-intensive manufacturing investment, building on established strengths in electronics, medical devices and specialized industrial production.

About Amcor

Amcor is the global leader in developing and producing responsible consumer packaging and dispensing solutions across a variety of materials for nutrition, health, beauty and wellness categories. Our global product innovation and sustainability expertise enables us to solve packaging challenges around the world every day, producing a range of flexible packaging, rigid packaging, cartons and closures that are more sustainable, functional and appealing for our customers and their consumers. We are guided by our purpose of elevating customers, shaping lives and protecting the future. Supported by a commitment to safety, over 75,000 people generate $23 billion in annualized sales from operations that span over 400 locations in more than 40 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com | LinkedIn | YouTube

About MIDA

MIDA is the government's principal investment promotion and development agency under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) to oversee and drive investments into the manufacturing and services sectors in Malaysia. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur Sentral, MIDA has 12 regional and 20 overseas offices. MIDA partners with investors at every stage of their journey, supporting sustainable growth and long-term value creation for Malaysia. For more information, please visit www.mida.gov.my and follow MIDA on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.

SOURCE Amcor