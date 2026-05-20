Amcor launches global call for startups for Amcor Lift-Off -- Rigids challenge

ZURICH, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced a global call for startups to participate in its Amcor Lift-Off — Rigids challenge.

This initiative is part of Amcor Lift-Off, a global program led by the Corporate Venturing & Open Innovation team that connects Amcor with startups shaping the future of packaging. The program connects selected startups with Amcor's R&D, commercial and venturing teams to explore strategic collaboration opportunities and potential investment.

Amcor launched its Amcor Lift-Off — Rigids challenge focused on identifying solutions that address key opportunities in rigid packaging and adjacent systems.

Building on the success of previous Amcor Lift-Off initiatives, which have resulted in partnerships across areas such as advanced materials, artificial intelligence and recycling technologies, this challenge focuses on identifying solutions that address key opportunities in rigid packaging and adjacent systems.

Focus areas

Startups are invited to submit technologies aligned with one or more of the following areas:

Shelf-life indicators

Injection molding processes and platforms

Recyclable barrier technologies

Fiber-based packaging

Dispenser and applicator systems

Retort and pasteurization solutions

Smart packaging

Rigid and flexible hybrid systems (including refill and reuse models)

Recycling, sorting and decontamination technologies

Artificial intelligence and machine learning applications

Amcor is focused on solutions that can improve performance, enable circularity, enhance consumer experience or unlock new business models across the packaging value chain.

Who should apply

Amcor is seeking startups with technologies that are validated beyond early pilot stage and demonstrate clear commercial potential.

Program structure

The Amcor Lift-Off program will proceed in three phases:

Applications: Open for submissions until June 8, 2026

Screening and feedback: Until June 20, 2026

Virtual Pitch Day: June 30, 2026

Selected startups will be invited to present their solutions to Amcor's R&D, business and corporate venturing teams. Successful teams will have the opportunity to engage with Amcor teams to explore commercial partnerships, pilot projects and investment opportunities, with success measured through strategic adoption and scalability.

Visit Amcor Ventures to learn more.

About Amcor Lift-Off

Amcor Lift-Off is part of Amcor's global innovation strategy to partner with startups developing differentiated technologies and business models. The program is designed to accelerate the development and scaling of new solutions by combining venture investment with access to Amcor's global capabilities and expertise.

About Amcor

Amcor is the global leader in developing and producing responsible consumer packaging and dispensing solutions across a variety of materials for nutrition, health, beauty and wellness categories. Our global product innovation and sustainability expertise enables us to solve packaging challenges around the world every day, producing a range of flexible packaging, rigid packaging, cartons and closures that are more sustainable, functional and appealing for our customers and their consumers. We are guided by our purpose of elevating customers, shaping lives and protecting the future. Supported by a commitment to safety, over 75,000 people generate $23 billion in annualized sales from operations that span over 400 locations in more than 40 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com | LinkedIn | YouTube

SOURCE Amcor