Amcor to report Full Year 2023 results

News provided by

Amcor

02 Aug, 2023, 18:30 ET

ZURICH, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its Full Year 2023 results for the twelve months ended 30 June 2023 after the US market closes on Wednesday 16 August 2023.  

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 16 August 2023 / 7.30am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Thursday 17 August 2023. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada:

888 440 4149 (toll-free) 


646 960 0661 (local)

Australia:

1800 519 630 (toll-free)


02 9133 7103 (local)

United Kingdom: 

0800 358 0970 (toll-free) 


020 3433 3846 (local)

Hong Kong, China:

+852 3002 3410 (local)

Singapore:

+65 3159 5133 (local)

All other countries:

+1 646 960 0661 (this is not a toll-free number)



Conference ID

8080870

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.  

For further information please contact:

Investors:

Tracey Whitehead

Global Head of Investor Relations

Amcor

+61 3 9226 9028 

[email protected]


Damien Bird
Vice President Investor Relations

Amcor

+61 3 9226 9070
[email protected]

Damon Wright
Vice President Investor Relations

Amcor

+ 1 224 313 7141 / +1 949 202 9682
[email protected]



Media – Europe

Ernesto Duran
Head of Global Communications

Amcor

+41 78 698 69 40
[email protected]

Media – Australia
James Strong

Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 448 881 174
[email protected]

Media – North America

Daniel Yunger

KekstCNC

+1 212 521 4879

[email protected]

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal 2022, around 44,000 Amcor people generated US$15 billion in annual sales from operations that span 220 locations in 43 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com  I  LinkedIn  I  Facebook  I  Twitter  I  YouTube

SOURCE Amcor

Also from this source

Amcor Lift-Off winner, Greyparrot, to advance AI-powered waste analytics for circular economy

Amcor Expands AmFiber™ Performance Paper Packaging to Include Culinary and Beverages

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.