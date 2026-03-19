Amcor's Earth Sense® Pro wins FPA award for advancing ultra-performance stretch hand film

Amcor recognized for sustainability leadership at 2026 Flexible Packaging Association Achievement Awards

ZURICH, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has been recognized with a Silver Flexible Packaging Achievement Award in the Sustainability category for its Earth Sense® Pro Recycled Content Stretch Hand Film. The award was presented during the Flexible Packaging Association's (FPA) 2026 Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

Amcor's Earth Sense® Pro Recycled Content Stretch Hand Film was recognized for sustainability leadership at the 2026 Flexible Packaging Association Achievement Awards.

"We are proud to be recognized by the FPA for innovations that help our customers reduce their environmental footprint," said Phil Stolz, President, Amcor Flexibles Converter & Distribution. "This award reflects Amcor's commitment to advancing more sustainable packaging solutions across our portfolio."

Amcor's Earth Sense® Pro Recycled Content Stretch Hand Film is an ultra‑performance solution designed for manually wrapping pallets while significantly reducing environmental impact. Engineered with 30% post‑consumer recycled (PCR) and 5% post‑industrial recycled (PIR) content, the film supports secure, stable loads through every stage of transport and storage. Its high load‑containment capability helps minimize breakage, damage and loss while reducing reliance on virgin materials and helping divert plastic waste from landfills and oceans — supporting Amcor's progress toward a circular economy.

The film's downgaugeable structure delivers outstanding load containment, toughness and ease of application, offering significant lightweighting opportunities without compromising protective performance. Its 28‑gauge film offers performance comparable to — and often exceeding — films of twice the thickness, helping maintain wrap integrity while using less material. Its lightweight rolls enhance operator comfort, while the damage‑resistant design helps reduce film waste.

This technical achievement represents a breakthrough for PCR integration in stretch film, which is an application historically challenged by thin-gauge performance requirements and sensitivity to defects. Until recently, PCR was limited to thicker stretch films; but by achieving 30% PCR content at 28-gauge thickness, Amcor has expanded the feasibility of PCR in a broader range of stretch film uses.

For 70 years, the FPA Achievement Awards have celebrated innovation and technical excellence across the flexible packaging industry. This year, the competition received 360 submissions, with 36 innovative solutions recognized for advancing performance, functionality and sustainability in packaging.

About Amcor

Amcor is the global leader in developing and producing responsible consumer packaging and dispensing solutions across a variety of materials for nutrition, health, beauty and wellness categories. Our global product innovation and sustainability expertise enables us to solve packaging challenges around the world every day, producing a range of flexible packaging, rigid packaging, cartons and closures that are more sustainable, functional and appealing for our customers and their consumers. We are guided by our purpose of elevating customers, shaping lives and protecting the future. Supported by a commitment to safety, over 75,000 people generate $23 billion in annualized sales from operations that span over 400 locations in more than 40 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

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SOURCE Amcor