AMDA College of the Performing Arts Announces Sponsorship of iHeartMedia New York 106.7 LITE FM's "Broadway in Bryant Park"

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMDA College of the Performing Arts is proud to announce its sponsorship of iHeartMedia New York 106.7 LITE FM's "Broadway in Bryant Park," a premier lunchtime performance series showcasing the best of Broadway. The highly anticipated event will take place every Thursday from July 11 to August 1 at Bryant Park, with the lawn opening at 11 a.m. and pre-show performances beginning at 12:15 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy free performances from Tony Award-winning and acclaimed productions.

Attendees will enjoy free performances from Tony Award-winning and acclaimed productions including Disney's Aladdin, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, SIX, The Outsiders, The Wiz, Water for Elephants, and more.

Throughout the series, AMDA graduates and current students will take center stage, showcasing their talents with special guest appearances and pre-show performances:

July 11 - Featuring Kyle Ramar Freeman (Co-Host), Kyle Taylor Parker with Charity Arianna , Jackson Bateman , Destiny David , Ailadis Hernandez de Leon , and Nyjair Wilkerson (Pre-Show Performers)

Featuring (Co-Host), , , , , (Pre-Show Performers) August 1 - Featuring Didi Romero (Co-Host), Ashley De La Rosa with Aurelie Drago , Devin Hernandez , Inge Hoffens Hernandez , Liana Kurogi , Gianluca Malave , and Vanessa Ramos (Pre-Show Performers)

"As we celebrate AMDA's 60th Anniversary, we are thrilled to support 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park and share in the magic of live theater," said John Galgano, Chief of Staff. "This sponsorship not only honors our history but also reaffirms our commitment to nurturing the performing arts for future generations."

Broadway fans are invited to Bryant Park to experience the joy and excitement of 106.7 LITE FM's "Broadway in Bryant Park," where music, dance, and theater come together to create unforgettable moments.

For the full schedule of performances, fans can visit www.litefm.com .

About AMDA College of the Performing Arts:

AMDA College of the Performing Arts has campuses in the two entertainment capitals of the world: New York City and Hollywood. Founded in 1964, AMDA has been training emerging performing artists in musical theater, acting, and dance for 60 years and AMDA's training has been adopted as the gold standard of performing arts education by colleges and universities throughout the country, and indeed throughout the world. Notable AMDA graduates include Anthony Ramos (Broadway's Hamilton, In the Heights musical film adaptation), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family, Tony Award Winner for Broadway's Take Me Out), Ray Fisher (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League), Rizwan Manji (Schitt's Creek), Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale, Orange is the New Black), Tyne Daly (Cagney & Lacey, Judging Amy).

For more information, visit www.amda.edu or follow us on social media.

