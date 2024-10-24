AMDA Sponsors Season 5 of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage Competition

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMDA College of the Performing Arts is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of Season 5 of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage competition, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. This season promises to be bigger and better than ever, inviting young performers from across the country to step into the spotlight.

Launched in Spring 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Next on Stage was created to showcase some of the outstanding talent that will grace the Broadway stages of the future. Since then, the competition has celebrated the voices of thousands of aspiring performers and has become a vital part of the theater community, shining a light on the next generation of stars.

"AMDA is proud to partner with BroadwayWorld to present Season 5 of Next on Stage, a competition that embodies AMDA's commitment to training the next generation of performing artists," said Ryan Dejak, AMDA's Senior Director of Alumni Relations and Development. "We believe that all young artists across the country, and around the world, deserve access to performing arts education and are a vital part of the entertainment industry."

The Grand Prize for this season includes the prestigious AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship, awarded to exceptionally talented incoming students. This scholarship covers the full remaining tuition balance after all other financial aid is applied, ensuring that talented individuals can access AMDA's unparalleled education and training.

Submissions are being accepted through October 29, 2024. The competition will feature weekly performances from contestants, culminating in a grand finale that celebrates the exceptional artistry and dedication of the top 3 finalists from the High School and College competitions. Audiences are encouraged to tune in, support the contestants, and participate by voting for their favorites throughout the season.

For more information about AMDA's sponsorship and the Next on Stage competition, please visit https://www.broadwayworld.com/nextonstage .

About AMDA:

For over 60 years, AMDA College of the Performing Arts has been recognized throughout the industry for its rich history and tradition of launching some of the most successful careers in theatre, film, television, and new media. With campuses in Los Angeles and New York City, AMDA provides unparalleled education and training for the aspiring actor, dancer, singer, versatile artist, and beyond.

For more information about AMDA visit:

Website: www.amda.edu

Instagram & TikTok: @AMDAOfficial

Facebook: @AMDANewYorkLA

About BroadwayWorld:

BroadwayWorld is the largest theatre site on the internet, covering Broadway, the West End and beyond to 100 US cities, 45 countries and in 12 languages worldwide. With over six million monthly visitors, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute Broadway, off-Broadway, and regional theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

SOURCE AMDA College of the Performing Arts