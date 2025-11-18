AMDAPP Grows, Offering New Memberships & Educational Opportunities

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Movement Disorder Advanced Practice Providers (AMDAPP) is excited to announce the expansion of its membership options and educational opportunities. These enhancements are designed to accommodate a wider range of professionals and to better serve the evolving needs of its growing membership.

We invite you to explore the updated membership options and educational resources available on our website. Visit [ https://www.amdapp.org/education ] to learn more about how AMDAPP can support your professional development and connect you with a global network of colleagues.

AMDAPP is committed to fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing within the movement disorder community. To that end, the organization is introducing several key changes:

New Membership Types: We achieved strong membership growth this year. In an effort to continue this expansion AMDAPP now welcomes nurses, students, and international colleagues to join its ranks, fostering a more interdisciplinary and globally connected community. This inclusive approach allows for a broader exchange of ideas and expertise, ultimately benefiting patients with movement disorders.

Expanded Educational Offerings: Recognizing the diverse learning preferences of its members, AMDAPP is broadening its educational resources to include a regional Continuing Medical Education (CME) series across the country. This will provide accessible, high-quality learning opportunities closer to where members live and work.

Podcast Launch: Starting in 2026, AMDAPP will launch a podcast dedicated to APP's working in movement disorders. This new platform will offer convenient access to expert insights, research updates, and practical tips for managing these complex conditions.

These changes reflect AMDAPP's commitment to providing comprehensive support and resources to its members. Deputy Director of AMDAPP, Erin Zinn, CNP explains: "To better serve our growing membership, AMDAPP is significantly expanding its educational resources, including a comprehensive regional CME educational series across the country and the launch of our podcast in 2026, ensuring our members have access to cutting-edge knowledge and training." The organization recognizes the importance of continuous learning and collaboration in advancing the care of individuals with movement disorders.

AMDAPP membership is growing, and these new initiatives aim to enhance the value and relevance of the organization for all members. The expansion of membership categories opens doors for professionals from various disciplines and locations to engage with AMDAPP's mission. The new educational offerings are designed to meet the diverse needs of the membership, ensuring that everyone has access to the resources they need to excel in their practice. "As Chair of AMDAPP's Board of Directors, I've been both amazed and gratified to see the growth of this young organization" said Dr. Jean Hubble, retired movement disorders neurologist. "AMDAPP plays a unique role in providing training and continuing education for their members enabling their vital role in the interdisciplinary care of people with movement disorders. Just as importantly, they are committed to fostering rewarding, long-term careers in this field. I am excited to see these new programs for 2026 in expanding reach in membership and education initiatives."

AMDAPP encourages interested individuals to visit [ https://www.amdapp.org/ ] to learn more about the new membership types and educational opportunities. Join us in our mission to improve the lives of those affected by movement disorders.

AMDAPP is a non-profit, professional organization that supports, educates, and empowers APP's to thrive and deliver high quality exceptional care to those living with movement disorders. Become a member today!

