AMDAPP Joins Global Effort: Advanced Practice Providers and Advanced Nurses Unite in Movement Disorder Care

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Movement Disorder Advanced Practice Providers (AMDAPP) is working to increase awareness and understanding of the role of Advanced Practice Providers and Advanced Nurses within the movement disorder community. The organization aims to highlight the importance of these professionals on multidisciplinary teams.

To learn more about AMDAPP's mission and how you can contribute to their efforts, please visit AMDAPP website Your involvement can help to support the advancement of care for individuals affected by movement disorders.

"AMDAPP is committed to championing the expertise and value that Advanced Practice Providers and Advanced Nurses bring to the comprehensive management of movement disorders," said Erin Zinn, MSN, APRN-CNP, CMRD, AMDAPP's Deputy Director. "We envision a future where their skills are fully recognized and integrated, leading to enhanced patient experiences and optimized healthcare delivery."

AMDAPP members have joined with other Nurse Practitioners and Advanced Nurses globally to form a working group within the Allied Health Professional Special Interest Group, of the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society® (MDS). This collaboration seeks to further integrate and recognize the contributions of advanced practice providers in the field.

The significance and potential impact of this work includes:

Enhanced Patient Care: By clearly defining and promoting the role of Nurse Practitioners and Advanced Nurses, AMDAPP aims to improve the quality of care that patients with movement disorders receive.

Increased Awareness: The initiative will help to educate other healthcare professionals, patients, and the public about the expertise and value that these providers bring to the multidisciplinary team.

Global Collaboration: Through the working group within MDS, members of AMDAPP are fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among advanced practice providers worldwide.

Professional Development: Establishing a strong presence within the movement disorder community will create opportunities for professional growth and development for Nurse Practitioners and Advanced Nurses.

Multidisciplinary Teamwork: By emphasizing the role of these professionals, the group hopes to strengthen the collaboration and effectiveness of multidisciplinary teams in the treatment of movement disorders.

AMDAPP is dedicated to fostering a greater understanding of the valuable contributions made by Nurse Practitioners and Advanced Nurses in the care of individuals with movement disorders. Through collaborative initiatives and increased awareness, the organization seeks to improve patient outcomes and strengthen the multidisciplinary approach to treatment.

AMDAPP is a non-profit, professional organization that supports, educates, and empowers APP's to thrive and deliver high quality exceptional care to those living with movement disorders. Become a member today!

