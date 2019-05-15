AMEC Ranks Among Top Performers in Customer Satisfaction Survey Conducted by Leading Market Research Firm, VLSIresearch

SHANGHAI, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China. China (AMEC) today announced that it has landed among the top-ranked worldwide semiconductor equipment companies that participated in the 2019 Customer Satisfaction Survey (CSS) conducted annually by leading US market research firm, VLSIresearch.

The CSS, which began in 1988, is the only survey of its kind that lets customers in all regions provide anonymous feedback on their overall experience with worldwide suppliers of semiconductor equipment and subsystems. For the second year in a row, AMEC is the only China-based company to be recognized in the list of winners that includes companies from the US, Europe and Asia.

In THE BEST Suppliers of Fab Equipment survey category, AMEC was ranked third, with customers awarding high ratings for the company's commitment and dedication to partnering. AMEC was also ranked second in two additional categories: the 10 BEST Focused Suppliers of Chip Making Equipment, and THE BEST Suppliers of Fab Equipment to Specialty Chip Makers.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to assist leading semiconductor manufacturers in achieving their innovation, production and profit goals with advanced technologies, high performing tools and friendly service," said AMEC's CEO, Dr. Gerald Z. Yin. "Through our shared relationships and collective efforts, new industry sectors are being created and value is being generated across the IC and LED supply chains, and beyond. We're honored to be acknowledged by customers again this year. Maintaining product competitiveness and high customer satisfaction levels is a strategic imperative for AMEC and we will continue to invest in the people, technology, and infrastructure to satisfy customers' needs."

"AMEC exceeded a 9.0 rating for the first time this year and is one of just three WFE suppliers to receive five stars in the 2019 survey," said Risto Puhakka, President of VLSIresearch. "As a young company, their strong ratings show how quickly they established a world-class service infrastructure to support their global etch and MOCVD customers. The team's commitment to partnering was cited as a strength, illustrating the importance of deep customer-supplier collaborations as success-drivers for leading semiconductor and LED manufacturers."

Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China (AMEC)

AMEC is China's leading provider of process technologies, tools and expertise that help global manufacturers of semiconductors and LEDs achieve their innovation, production and profit goals. The company's etch tools enable chipmakers to build devices for diverse applications at nodes as low as 5nm, while its MOCVD systems lead the market for the production of Blue LEDs. More than 1100 AMEC process units, comprising both product lines, have been installed at 40 leading customer fabs across Asia and Europe. AMEC is headquartered in Shanghai with operations in Nanchang and Xiamen, and regional subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United States.

About VLSIresearch

VLSIresearch is an award-winning provider of market research and economic analysis on the technical, business, and economic aspects of the semiconductor supply chain. Providing intelligence for faster and better decision making, seasoned executives in high technology, government, and finance rely on VLSIresearch's insights to guide them to the right decisions. The formula is simple: Better intelligence leads to better decisions which deliver better results. Founded in 1976, VLSIresearch is the leading technology research and advisory company focused on semiconductor related manufacturing.

