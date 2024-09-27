Amen Clinics Celebrates 35 Years of Excellence in Mental Health Care with Reston, VA Clinic Event

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amen Clinics, a renowned leader in brain and mental health care, is proud to celebrate its 35th anniversary with an open-house event at its Reston, VA clinic.

Amen Clinics has been providing cutting-edge services to individuals seeking improved brain health and wellness since its inception in 1989.

The mental health practice, founded by double-board certified psychiatrist and neuroscientist Daniel G. Amen, MD, is dedicated to revolutionizing mental health treatment by integrating state-of-the-art brain SPECT imaging technology with personalized, integrative care plans.

This commitment to innovation and patient-centered care has made Amen Clinics a trusted name in the field for over three decades.

The public is invited to attend this free, in-person celebration where Dr. Amen will be speaking. This anniversary celebration promises to be an exciting opportunity for individuals to learn more about the transformative work of Amen Clinics.

Attendees will have the chance to meet the physicians and staff at the Reston facility, which features the latest advancements in diagnostic imaging and integrative treatments.

"We are thrilled to mark 35 years of serving people in need," said Dr. Amen. "This milestone is a testament to our enduring commitment to providing compassionate, evidence-based care that empowers individuals to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives."

For details about the event, see below:

Event: Amen Clinics 35th Anniversary Celebration

Date/Time: Wed., Oct. 9 at 6pm ET

Location: Amen Clinics, 10701 Parkridge Blvd., Suite 110, Reston, VA 20191

Notes: Brain-healthy hors d'oeuvres will be served.

RSVP required. Seats are limited.

RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/amen-clinics-35th-anniversary-celebration-registration-984106999527?aff=oddtdtcreator

ABOUT AMEN CLINICS

Amen Clinics, Inc. was established in 1989 by Daniel G. Amen, MD, who is a psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and 12-time New York Times bestselling author. Amen Clinics has the world's largest database of functional brain scans relating to behavior, totaling over 250,000 scans on patients from 155 countries.

