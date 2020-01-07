Amen Clinics Walnut Creek Adds Renown Physician Dr. Elissa Mendenhall ND to join Integrative Medicine Team

Dr. Elissa Mendenhall, ND has been practicing integrative mental health since 2005, after graduating from the National College of Naturopathic Medicine with a Doctor of Naturopathy.

In 2012, Dr. Mendenhall founded Portland's only integrative clinic dedicated to mental health and addictions treatment. At Amenda Clinic she supervised several naturopathic medical residencies in integrative mental health. She has also served as the medical director of an adolescent substance use treatment program in Albany, Oregon, and as the lead medication manager at a partial hospitalization program in Portland for people experiencing psychotic and other disorders.

In keeping with our Integrative Medicine approach as part of the Amen Clinics Method, we partner with our doctors and patients in optimizing physical health, mental health, and brain health. We create a personalized treatment plan that addresses all of your needs by targeting and treating imbalances within the body and brain.

Additional information on our services and doctors visit here: https://www.amenclinics.com/

ABOUT AMEN CLINICS

Amen Clinics, Inc. was established in 1989 by Daniel G. Amen, MD, who is a psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and 10-time New York Times bestselling author. Amen Clinics has the world's largest database of functional brain scans relating to behavior, totaling over 160,000 scans on patients from 121 countries.

Media Contact:

Natalie Buchoz

Amen Clinics

P: (714) 421-3778

E: nbuchoz@amenclinic.com

SOURCE Amen Clinics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.amenclinics.com

