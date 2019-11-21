Amendola Communications Wins "Campaign of the Year" in Business Intelligence Group 2019 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards Competition

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications continues its award-winning momentum with today's announcement that it earned the "Campaign of the Year" honors in the Business Intelligence Group's (BIG) 2019 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards for its "unicorn" public relations and content campaign for client Health Catalyst. (A "unicorn" is a privately held company valued at more than $1 billion.) The organization, one of the public relations (PR) and marketing agencies for healthcare and health IT which recently celebrated its Sweet 16 anniversary, received this honor after recently taking two Gold Awards and an Honorable Mention in the 2019 MarCom Awards.

The Health Catalyst campaign, "Revealing a Unicorn: Health Catalyst Joins the $1 Billion Club," was created to help the client broaden the traditional scope of its PR and content program. Rather than being 100 percent focused on urging more health systems to consider adopting the company's Late-Binding Enterprise Data Warehouse and shortening the sales cycle, the program expanded to helping Health Catalyst acquire an infusion of working capital through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The entry details how Amendola launched a multi-pronged PR and content strategy. Amendola began setting up interviews between company officials and reporters/editors that cover the investor sector. At the same time, it continued and expanded Health Catalyst's award-winning customer success stories program, pitched interviews with company executives who could educate healthcare leaders on general healthcare trends and timely topics, developed and pitched press releases and set up meetings with key general and healthcare-specific analyst groups. These efforts enable Amendola to snare 19 interview opportunities, produce 18 press releases, create six customer success stories and deliver three byline articles. Amendola also wrote and submitted seven speaker abstracts and six award entries in six months, all of which helped lead to a successful IPO in July 2019.

"When we began with Health Catalyst they were just a small start-up with a great idea, so earning an award for a PR and content program that helped them reach 'unicorn' status is particularly gratifying," said Jodi Amendola, CEO of Amendola Communications. "Yet there's also some irony in the fact that the program we developed for them is anything but a unicorn. It's actually typical of the level of quality and dedication we give to every account, helping them address their PR and marketing needs and grow their businesses. I am proud of our entire team and the great work they do every day, so it's nice to see some of that work recognized and rewarded by BIG."

The BIG Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards was launched in 2014 to reward public relations agencies, departments and people whose work delivered exceptional performance and innovative approaches. They are designed to reward and recognize those individuals and organizations who largely go unrecognized for helping to build great brands and products of world-class organizations.

About Amendola Communications

Amendola is an award-winning national public relations, marketing communications, social media and content marketing firm. Named one of the best information technology (IT) PR firms in the nation four times by PRSourceCode, Amendola represents some of the best-known brands and groundbreaking startups in the healthcare and HIT industries. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros delivers strategic guidance and effective solutions to help organizations boost their reputation and drive market share. For more information about the PR industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow Amendola on Twitter and LinkedIn.

