Amenism, Inc. Introduces Vicarious Authorship: A New Framework for Human-AI Collaboration

FREMONT, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amenism, Inc. today announced the launch of the Vicarious Authorship model (https://www.vicariousauthorship.com), a groundbreaking legal and ethical framework designed to navigate the complexities of authorship in the age of generative AI. Developed by Tarik Karenga in collaboration with Google Gemma 3-27B, this model provides clarity for copyright attribution, ownership, and liability when humans and artificial intelligence co-create (Karenga [v.a.] & Google Gemma 3-27B, 2026).

Our [v.a.] logo represents our framework for responsible AI-assisted creation, recognizing the human Principal Author as the driving force behind every work.

As AI tools become increasingly integrated into creative processes across publishing, academic writing, research, and the arts, existing legal structures struggle to address authorship questions. Vicarious Authorship resolves this ambiguity by establishing a "Principal Author" – the human who directs the AI's contributions and assumes full legal responsibility for the final work. The AI is recognized as a powerful tool, ethically acknowledged through a standardized notation ([v.a.]) but without independent legal rights.

"This model isn't about rewriting copyright law; it's about providing practical scaffolding within the current system," explains Karenga. "It allows creators to embrace AI's potential while maintaining human agency and accountability."

Key benefits of adopting Vicarious Authorship include:

Clear Copyright Ownership: The Principal Author retains all commercial rights.





AI as Tool: Recognizes AI's role as an advanced tool assisting the creative process, not an independent creator.





Legal Protection: Sole liability rests with the Principal Author, incentivizing careful oversight.





Enhanced Transparency: The [v.a.] notation fosters ethical disclosure and builds trust.





Standardized Citation: Provides a structured method for acknowledging AI contributions in research and creative works.

While not yet codified into law, Vicarious Authorship is poised to become a vital norm-setting framework for journals, universities, publishers, and creative industries seeking responsible integration of AI. It represents a crucial step towards fostering innovation while upholding the principles of intellectual honesty and legal compliance.

References:

Karenga, T. [v.a.], & Google Gemma 3-27B. (2026). Vicarious authorship: The model. Amenism, Inc. [This work was created collaboratively between Tarik Karenga (Principal Author) and Google Gemma 3-27B (Large language model). Gemma generated initial drafts of dialogue and assisted with research and worldbuilding, under the direction of Karenga who developed the core concept, provided all prompts, selected and edited the content, and ensured its accuracy and originality. Karenga assumes full responsibility for the final product. [v.a.] indicates contribution under the Vicarious Authorship model, recognizing Google Gemma 3-27B as a collaborative author.]. https://www.vicariousauthorship.com/vicarious-authorship.html

Contact:

Amenism, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (510) 858-1009

Website: https://www.vicariousauthorship.com

SOURCE Amenism, Inc.