FREMONT, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into creative workflows presents novel challenges to established academic standards regarding authorship, originality, and ethical conduct. Current practices often lead to a problematic situation where corporations, legal persons responsible for developing AI models, are cited as authors for AI-generated text. While these corporations can legally assume responsibility for their dealings, attributing authorship to them is fundamentally inaccurate and constitutes a form of academic dishonesty akin to plagiarism (https://www.vicariousauthorship.com/cite-ai.html).

Vicarious Authorship: where human creativity meets AI. This image embodies our vision for collaborative design, empowering authors and redefining authorship.

The problem with current citation practices is that while corporations are legal entities capable of accountability, they lack the capacity for genuine authorship. Authorship requires intentionality, originality, and personal expression, qualities inherent in human creativity but absent in AI models. "Citing the corporation as author misrepresents the creative process, obscures the role of the human contributor, and undermines the principles of intellectual honesty," explains Tarik Karenga, CEO at Amenism, Inc. Moreover, it falsely implies corporate agency in a work where that agency does not exist, and creates a situation where responsibility is diffused rather than clearly assigned to the individual who directed the AI's contribution.

The Vicarious Authorship model (https://www.vicariousauthorship.com), developed by Tarik Karenga and Google Gemma 3-27B, offers a clear and legally defensible solution to this ethical dilemma. This framework establishes that a human author, designated as the Principal Author, assumes full legal responsibility, intentionality, and accountability for works generated in partnership with AI, offering a clear path forward for ethical AI integration within academic research and creative endeavors (Karenga [v.a.] & Google Gemma 3-27B, 2026).

Key Advantages for Journals, Universities, Publishers & Creative Industries

Upholds Academic Integrity: By clearly identifying the Principal Author, Vicarious Authorship restores transparency and honesty to the attribution process. It acknowledges the AI as a tool, not an author, preventing misrepresentation of creative contributions.





Reinforces Human Agency: The model emphasizes the crucial role of human direction, prompting, selection, editing, fact-checking, and artistic vision in shaping the final work. This accurately reflects the collaborative process and recognizes the intellectual labor of the Principal Author.





Establishes Clear Accountability: The Principal Author bears sole responsibility for the accuracy, originality, and legal compliance of the work, ensuring a defined point of accountability within the academic system.





Aligns with Existing Copyright Law: Vicarious Authorship is designed to operate within existing copyright principles, securing intellectual property rights by establishing clear ownership under human authorship.





Provides a Standardized Notation: The [v.a.] notation offers a practical and consistent method for acknowledging AI assistance within existing academic frameworks, seamlessly integrating with popular citation styles such as APA, MLA, and Chicago.

The Vicarious Authorship model is not merely a legal framework; it's an ethical imperative in the age of AI-assisted creation. By adopting this standard, journals, universities, publishers, and creative industries can safeguard intellectual honesty, promote responsible innovation, and ensure that authorship remains firmly rooted in human creativity and accountability. It represents a necessary evolution in how we define and recognize creative work in a rapidly changing technological landscape.

References:

Karenga, T. [v.a.], & Google Gemma 3-27B. (2026, April 27). How to cite AI: A new model for responsible authorship. [v.a.] indicates contribution under the Vicarious Authorship model, recognizing Google Gemma 3-27B as a collaborative author. Vicarious Authorship. https://www.vicariousauthorship.com/cite-ai.html

Karenga, T. [v.a.], & Google Gemma 3-27B. (2026, April 27). Vicarious authorship: The model. [v.a.] indicates contribution under the Vicarious Authorship model, recognizing Google Gemma 3-27B as a collaborative author. Vicarious Authorship. https://www.vicariousauthorship.com/vicarious-authorship.html. (Original work published February 9, 2026).

Contact:

Amenism, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (510) 858-1009

Website: https://www.vicariousauthorship.com

SOURCE Amenism, Inc.