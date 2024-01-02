Amenities' Digital Front Door Platform Now Available in Panda Health Marketplace

Hospitals and health systems will benefit from enhanced access to Amenities' fully integrated technology, enabling them to build patient loyalty by delivering seamless access to services 

DALLAS, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amenities Health, a leading Digital Front Door platform, announced it is now available in the Panda Health Marketplace, a trusted resource for hospitals and health systems looking to find, research, and deploy digital health solutions. 

Panda thoroughly evaluates and pre-vets thousands of digital health vendors so that healthcare leaders can narrow the field and expedite the selection process. Suppliers in the marketplace represent best-in-class options.

"Joining the Panda Health Marketplace enables us to extend our mission to transform the healthcare experience for patients," said Aasim Saeed, founder and CEO of Amenities Health. "For health systems to compete with new entrants to the industry, such as Costco, Best Buy, and Amazon, they need to focus on the patient experience. It starts with more convenient registration, scheduling, and access to services."

Amenities focuses on the core technical barriers surrounding new patient acquisition and finding/scheduling care with a modernized digital experience platform. The tool surfaces every available appointment across an entire health system network and organizes the information based on the next available appointment, distance, types of insurance coverage accepted, etc.

Amenities provides the only white-labeled mobile app that fully integrates with health system patient portals surfacing provider messaging, lab results, and billing information. The platform can extend the same optimized patient experience to the health system website for rapid new patient registration, provider search, and scheduling. Amenities also helps health systems build patient loyalty through consumer memberships, which include white-label digital assets to acquire, activate, and engage patients in their healthcare ecosystem.

"One of the most critical steps to executing a digital strategy is first establishing the right tools.  It's very difficult for health systems to navigate and distinguish digital product offerings today.  Panda's comprehensive digital health marketplace helps remove that barrier," said Scott Heatherly, VP of Sales and Partnerships at Amenities Health. "We're excited to be part of the Panda network."  

For more on how Amenities Health works with health systems to create innovative patient experiences, tools, and services, visit www.amenitieshealth.com.

About Panda Health
Panda Health transforms how health systems connect with, explore, and adopt leading digital health technologies that improve the lives of patients and providers. Panda's deep market intelligence and personalized guidance de-risks the digital health procurement process. Panda was founded in 2020 through a partnership between CentraCare, Gundersen Health System, and ThedaCare, with the development and investment firm Fitzroy Health.

About Amenities Health
Amenities Health's Digital Front Door and Patient Loyalty Platform helps health systems acquire new patients, build brand loyalty, and grow revenue. Amenities' technology is secure, scalable, and fully integrated with the industry's largest EMR and cloud providers. The modular platform provides the flexibility of custom-built solutions at a fraction of the cost and time. Learn more at www.amenitieshealth.com.

