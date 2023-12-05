Amenities Health Welcomes Scott Heatherly as the Company's First Vice President of Sales

Heatherly will help to drive the growth of Amenities' Digital Front Door platform

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amenities Health , a leading Digital Front Door platform, is pleased to announce Scott Heatherly as its first Vice President of Sales. In this role, he will develop and execute a highly successful go-to-market strategy to help health systems across the country acquire and retain patients via its technology and membership offering.

"Scott has worked in the digital front door space for the past seven years with some of the largest health systems in the U.S. He is passionate about bringing innovative new technology products to the market," said Amenities Health founder and CEO Aasim Saeed. "This is not the first time our paths have crossed. I know Scott to be a natural leader who sets compelling sales strategies and motivates teams to achieve ambitious revenue targets. I am excited to welcome him to the team."

Scott is a dynamic and results-driven healthcare IT sales professional with over 25 years of experience. Before joining Amenities Heath, he was the Regional Director of Healthcare at Hyro, an adaptive AI communication platform to elevate patient experience via virtual voice/web assistants. He was also Regional Director of Sales at Symplr, which acquired Phynd Technologies in 2021. Prior to that, he served as Regional VP of Sales at SourceMedical, where he achieved top sales results for over a decade.

"I'm excited to bring my expertise and leadership to drive growth at Amenities Health and allow health systems to benefit from the company's advanced technology," said Heatherly. "Today's patients expect to find and schedule care as seamlessly as they can make a purchase from Amazon. Health systems need a modern integrated mobile app and web tool they can quickly deploy at scale to enable services and build loyalty. I believe our platform is the future of healthcare."

About Amenities Health

Amenities Health's Digital Front Door and Patient Loyalty Platform helps health systems acquire new patients, build brand loyalty, and grow revenue. Amenities' technology is secure, scalable, and fully integrated with the industry's largest EMRs, patient portals, and cloud providers. The platform provides the flexibility of custom-built solutions at a fraction of the cost and time. For more information, visit www.amenitieshealth.com .

