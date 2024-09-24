Amentum Set to Join S&P 500; Bath & Body Works to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amentum Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMTM) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 30, replacing Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI), which will be moved to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, October 1. Bath & Body Works will replace Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open of trading on October 1. S&P 500 constituent Jacob's Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) is spinning off its Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber Intelligence business, which will merge with private Amentum to create newly publicly traded Amentum Holdings in a transaction expected to be completed on September 30. Bath & Body Works is no longer representative of the large-cap market space and Movado is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Sept 30, 2024

S&P 500

Addition

Amentum

AMTM

Industrials

Oct 1, 2024

S&P 500

Deletion

Bath & Body Works

BBWI

Consumer Discretionary

Oct 1, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Bath & Body Works

BBWI

Consumer Discretionary

Oct 1, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Movado

MOV

Consumer Discretionary

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com

