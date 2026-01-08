Amer Bin Ahmed Begins Term as 2026 ASTM International Board Chair

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amer Bin Ahmed has begun his term as Chair of the Board of Directors of ASTM International, following his service as vice chair and nearly two decades of leadership in industrial manufacturing, sustainability, and standards-driven innovation.

ASTM International's Board of Directors comprises 25 leaders representing industry, academia, government, and professional organizations from around the world, providing strategic oversight in support of ASTM's global standards and services.

Before his executive appointments, Bin Ahmed earned degrees in business and management and later completed executive education programs at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, focused on innovation and emerging technologies. This blend of field experience, academic grounding, and continuous learning prepared him for leadership at the intersection of industry execution, regulation, and global standards.

Bin Ahmed brings extensive experience from building and scaling sustainable industrial operations across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. His career has been marked by a focus on system-based compliance, third-party verification, and the practical application of international standards to emerging technologies, as well as engagement with national and regional industrial strategies.

Previously, Bin Ahmed served as Managing Director of Knauf Middle East, with regional responsibility that included India, where he received multiple recognitions for advancing sustainability, quality, and industrial excellence. His work helped bridge global standards with local implementation across construction and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Over the course of his career, Bin Ahmed became increasingly engaged in additive manufacturing and advanced manufacturing technologies, particularly where new methods intersect with safety, regulatory frameworks, and insurability. He has supported ASTM International–led initiatives and participated in workshops, lectures, and industry engagements focused on additive manufacturing in construction and industrial applications.

His work has included engagement with early 3D-printing construction initiatives in Dubai, including projects involving Nakheel Developers under the emirate's evolving approval and licensing framework for 3D-printed buildings, as well as additive manufacturing capability-building with public-sector partners, including Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's R&D-led 3D-printing initiatives. Across these efforts, he has applied a system-based approach to help align additive manufacturing with established frameworks for safety, verification, and insurability.

