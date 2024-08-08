Amerant Bank Partners with SOCi to Elevate its Digital Marketing

Through the power of SOCi's CoMarketing Cloud and cutting-edge consolidated tools, the bank drives digital growth and community engagement

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi, Inc. , the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises, is the new digital marketing platform of record for Amerant Bank .

Amerant Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the official bank of the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers, selected SOCi to support its localized marketing strategies and optimize its digital presence by utilizing SOCi Pages , Listings , and Reviews . With a focus on expanding in Florida as the company prepares to reach the $10 billion asset threshold, Amerant Bank's marketing goals include increasing brand awareness, expanding into new regions, and enhancing customer satisfaction through better review management and local search optimization.

"SOCi offered us review management, local pages, directory assistance, visual data for customer sentiment, SEO aid, and customization of modules for location landing pages," said Sam Francois, SVP Head of Marketing at Amerant Bank. "The platform's ability to effectively manage our banking center and ATM locator, ensuring our listings are live and able to be updated quickly in the case of emergencies, have been invaluable."

SOCi has been instrumental in enhancing the bank's local marketing efforts since August 2023, enabling them to better serve their communities and achieve significant growth. "Our first step was to have a deep understanding of Amerant Bank's goal of enhancing the UX/UI for their customers, all aimed at making it easier for them to locate branches and ATMs," said Ben Brownlee, Chief Customer Officer at SOCi. "Through this partnership, we've been able to support the bank's brand awareness in local areas and ensure their listings are always up-to-date for their customers. We do that by bringing together the power of the SOCi platform and the expert knowledge of our SOCi team. Amerant Bank's strategic objectives became our team's objectives too."

Key Benefits of the SOCi Platform

Review Management: To keep a pulse of customer feedback and improve their listings, Amerant Bank leveraged SOCi Reviews to drive customer engagement and satisfaction.

To keep a pulse of customer feedback and improve their listings, Amerant Bank leveraged SOCi Reviews to drive customer engagement and satisfaction. Local Pages: Powering their Google Business Profile listings, Amerant Bank has customized each of its local pages to optimize each location's online presence.

Powering their Google Business Profile listings, Amerant Bank has customized each of its local pages to optimize each location's online presence. Local Listings Management: The platform manages Amerant Bank's Google listings, including not only branch locations but ATM locations offered by an out of network deal with third-party locations. These listings have helped Amerant Bank appear on the first page of search results, boosting brand awareness and making it easier for customers to find them online.

The platform manages Amerant Bank's Google listings, including not only branch locations but ATM locations offered by an out of network deal with third-party locations. These listings have helped Amerant Bank appear on the first page of search results, boosting brand awareness and making it easier for customers to find them online. Data-driven Insights: SOCi provides valuable insights into customer sentiment, keyword rankings, and page performance, allowing Amerant Bank to make informed decisions and optimize their marketing strategies.

To learn more about how SOCi supports multi-location businesses in the financial services industry, visit soci.ai .

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower nearly 1,000 brands like Ford, Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and more to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises with actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at www.soci.ai or message us at [email protected] .

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank , N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB), with a presence across South Florida and in Tampa, FL, and Houston, TX. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage . Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022 and again in 2023, the company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom .

