Ameren Announces 2022 Results and Issues Guidance for 2023 Earnings and Long-Term Growth

2022 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) were $4.14 , Compared to $3.84 in 2021

2023 Diluted EPS Guidance Range Established at $4.25 to $4.45

2023 through 2027 Diluted EPS Compound Annual Growth Rate Guidance of 6% to 8% using 2023 Guidance Midpoint as a Base

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) today announced 2022 net income attributable to common shareholders of $1,074 million, or $4.14 per diluted share, compared to 2021 net income attributable to common shareholders of $990 million, or $3.84 per diluted share.

Earnings results for 2022 were driven by solid operating performance and execution of the company's strategy. Higher earnings were the result of increased infrastructure investments across all business segments. Ameren Missouri earnings were positively impacted by higher weather-driven electric retail sales, new electric service rates effective Feb. 28, 2022, and higher energy efficiency performance incentives in 2022. Earnings also benefited from a higher allowed return on equity at Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution due to a higher 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yield in 2022 compared to 2021. Ameren Illinois Natural Gas earnings increased due to higher delivery service rates effective in late January 2021. These positive factors were partially offset by higher operations and maintenance expenses at Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois Natural Gas driven, in part, by unfavorable market returns in 2022 on company-owned life insurance investments compared to favorable market returns in the prior year and increased energy center-related costs. Finally, the earnings comparison also reflected increased interest expense, primarily due to higher long-term debt outstanding at Ameren Missouri and Ameren Parent.

"We made significant strides in executing our strategy during 2022, for the benefit of our customers, communities and shareholders," said Martin J. Lyons Jr., president and chief executive officer of Ameren Corporation. "This included advocating for constructive regulatory and legislative outcomes, accelerating our company-wide net zero carbon emissions goals and completing substantial energy infrastructure investments driving safer, more reliable and resilient service for customers as we transition to a cleaner energy future. In 2022 our residential customers honored us for the third year in a row with top quartile Midwest utility customer satisfaction scores. We are confident our achievements this year will provide significant long-term value for our customers, communities we serve, shareholders and the environment."

Ameren recorded net income attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022, of $163 million, or 63 cents per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $125 million, or 48 cents per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.

The year-over-year increase in fourth quarter 2022 earnings was due to increased infrastructure investments across all of our business segments. In addition, the improvement reflected higher weather-driven electric retail sales at Ameren Missouri from colder-than-normal winter temperatures compared to milder-than-normal winter temperatures in the year-ago quarter. Ameren Missouri also benefited from higher energy efficiency performance incentives in 2022. Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution earnings benefited from a higher allowed return on equity due to a higher 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yield in 2022 compared to 2021. These factors were partially offset by increased charitable donations, higher operations and maintenance expenses at Ameren Missouri, primarily due to increased energy center-related costs, and higher interest expense at Ameren Parent, primarily due to higher short-term rates.

Earnings and Rate Base Guidance

Ameren expects 2023 diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $4.25 to $4.45. Ameren expects diluted earnings per share to grow at a 6% to 8% compound annual rate from 2023 through 2027, using the 2023 guidance range midpoint of $4.35 per share as the base. Ameren's multi-year earnings growth is expected to be driven by strong projected rate base growth of approximately 8% compounded annually from 2022 through 2027.

"We remain focused on strong long-term execution of our strategy, which includes investments to modernize the energy grid and transition to a cleaner energy portfolio in a responsible fashion. This, along with our relentless focus on disciplined cost management, will continue to deliver superior and consistent value to our customers, the communities we serve, our shareholders and the environment," Lyons said.

Ameren's earnings guidance for 2023 and multi-year growth expectations assume normal temperatures and are subject to the effects of, among other things: 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yields in 2023; regulatory, judicial and legislative actions; energy center and energy distribution operations; energy, economic, capital and credit market conditions; severe storms; unusual or otherwise unexpected gains or losses; and other risks and uncertainties outlined, or referred to, in the Forward-looking Statements section of this press release.

Ameren Missouri Segment Results

Ameren Missouri 2022 earnings were $562 million, compared to 2021 earnings of $518 million. The year-over-year improvement reflected increased earnings on infrastructure investments, higher weather-driven electric retail sales and new electric service rates effective Feb. 28, 2022. Earnings also benefited from higher energy efficiency performance incentives in 2022. These favorable factors were partially offset by higher other operations and maintenance expenses driven, in part, by unfavorable market returns in 2022 on company-owned life insurance investments compared to favorable market returns in the prior year and an increase in energy center-related costs. Finally, the earnings comparison also reflected increased interest expense, primarily due to higher long-term debt outstanding.

Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution Segment Results

Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution 2022 earnings were $202 million, compared to 2021 earnings of $165 million. The year-over-year improvement reflected increased earnings on infrastructure investments and a higher allowed return on equity due to a higher average 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yield in 2022 compared to 2021.

Ameren Illinois Natural Gas Segment Results

Ameren Illinois Natural Gas 2022 earnings were $123 million, compared to 2021 earnings of $108 million. The year-over-year improvement reflected increased earnings on infrastructure investments and higher delivery service rates effective late January 2021, partially offset by higher other operations and maintenance expenses.

Ameren Transmission Segment Results

Ameren Transmission 2022 earnings were $263 million, compared to 2021 earnings of $230 million. The year-over-year improvement reflected increased earnings on infrastructure investments, as well as the absence of the 2021 FERC order addressing the historical recovery of materials and supplies inventories.

Ameren Parent Results (includes items not reported in a business segment)

Ameren Parent results for 2022 reflected a loss of $76 million, compared to a 2021 loss of $31 million. The year-over-year comparison reflected higher interest expense due to higher rates on short-term debt and higher long-term debt outstanding, increased charitable donations and a higher effective tax rate primarily driven by company-owned life insurance investment performance in 2022.

AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Operating Revenues:













Electric $ 1,610

$ 1,189

$ 6,581

$ 5,297 Natural gas 436

356

1,376

1,097 Total operating revenues 2,046

1,545

7,957

6,394 Operating Expenses:













Fuel 97

159

473

581 Purchased power 489

127

1,547

606 Natural gas purchased for resale 226

167

657

442 Other operations and maintenance 510

485

1,937

1,774 Depreciation and amortization 324

290

1,289

1,146 Taxes other than income taxes 124

120

539

512 Total operating expenses 1,770

1,348

6,442

5,061 Operating Income 276

197

1,515

1,333 Other Income, Net 46

51

226

202 Interest Charges 130

93

486

383 Income Before Income Taxes 192

155

1,255

1,152 Income Taxes 28

29

176

157 Net Income 164

126

1,079

995 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 1

1

5

5 Net Income Attributable to Ameren Common Shareholders $ 163

$ 125

$ 1,074

$ 990















Earnings per Common Share – Basic $ 0.63

$ 0.48

$ 4.16

$ 3.86















Earnings per Common Share – Diluted $ 0.63

$ 0.48

$ 4.14

$ 3.84















Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding – Basic 259.1

257.6

258.4

256.3 Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding – Diluted 260.2

258.9

259.5

257.6

AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited, in millions)



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 10

$ 8 Accounts receivable - trade (less allowance for doubtful accounts) 600

434 Unbilled revenue 446

301 Miscellaneous accounts receivable 54

85 Inventories 667

592 Current regulatory assets 354

319 Investments in industrial development revenue bonds 240

8 Current collateral assets 142

66 Other current assets 155

155 Total current assets 2,668

1,968 Property, Plant, and Equipment, Net 31,262

29,261 Investments and Other Assets:





Nuclear decommissioning trust fund 958

1,159 Goodwill 411

411 Regulatory assets 1,426

1,289 Pension and other postretirement benefits 411

756 Other assets 768

891 Total investments and other assets 3,974

4,506 TOTAL ASSETS $ 37,904

$ 35,735 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 340

$ 505 Short-term debt 1,070

545 Accounts and wages payable 1,159

1,095 Other current liabilities 797

681 Total current liabilities 3,366

2,826 Long-term Debt, Net 13,685

12,562 Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities:





Accumulated deferred income taxes and investment tax credits, net 3,804

3,499 Regulatory liabilities 5,309

5,848 Asset retirement obligations 763

757 Other deferred credits and liabilities 340

414 Total deferred credits and other liabilities 10,216

10,518 Shareholders' Equity:





Common stock 3

3 Other paid-in capital, principally premium on common stock 6,860

6,502 Retained earnings 3,646

3,182 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1)

13 Total shareholders' equity 10,508

9,700 Noncontrolling Interests 129

129 Total equity 10,637

9,829 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 37,904

$ 35,735

AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in millions)



Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:





Net income $ 1,079

$ 995 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 1,438

1,277 Amortization of debt issuance costs and premium/discounts 21

23 Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits, net 170

156 Allowance for equity funds used during construction (43)

(43) Stock-based compensation costs 24

22 Other 68

19 Changes in assets and liabilities (494)

(788) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,263

1,661 Cash Flows From Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (3,351)

(3,479) Nuclear fuel expenditures (29)

(44) Purchases of securities – nuclear decommissioning trust fund (229)

(452) Sales and maturities of securities – nuclear decommissioning trust fund 216

439 Other 23

8 Net cash used in investing activities (3,370)

(3,528) Cash Flows From Financing Activities:





Dividends on common stock (610)

(565) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest holders (5)

(5) Short-term debt, net 522

55 Maturities of long-term debt (505)

(8) Issuances of long-term debt 1,467

1,997 Issuances of common stock 333

308 Redemptions of Ameren Illinois preferred stock —

(13) Employee payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation (16)

(17) Debt issuance costs (18)

(18) Other —

(13) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,168

1,721 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 61

(146) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 155

301 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year $ 216

$ 155

AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE)

OPERATING STATISTICS



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Electric Sales - kilowatthours (in millions):













Ameren Missouri













Residential 3,227

2,882

13,915

13,366 Commercial 3,275

3,143

13,826

13,556 Industrial 994

1,012

4,090

4,151 Street lighting and public authority 22

23

76

81 Ameren Missouri retail load subtotal 7,518

7,060

31,907

31,154 Off-system sales 1,545

2,913

7,645

7,425 Ameren Missouri total 9,063

9,973

39,552

38,579 Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution













Residential 2,610

2,568

11,708

11,620 Commercial 2,888

2,864

11,867

11,795 Industrial 2,670

2,820

10,981

11,076 Street lighting and public authority 96

103

410

430 Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution total 8,264

8,355

34,966

34,921 Eliminate affiliate sales (50)

(148)

(190)

(412) Ameren total 17,277

18,180

74,328

73,088 Electric Revenues (in millions):













Ameren Missouri













Residential $ 311

$ 268

$ 1,578

$ 1,445 Commercial 251

227

1,219

1,126 Industrial 61

59

290

280 Other, including street lighting and public authority 70

41

171

170 Ameren Missouri retail load subtotal $ 693

$ 595

$ 3,258

$ 3,021 Off-system sales and capacity 190

74

591

191 Ameren Missouri total $ 883

$ 669

$ 3,849

$ 3,212 Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution













Residential $ 371

$ 228

$ 1,325

$ 933 Commercial 197

143

768

545 Industrial 54

41

199

135 Other, including street lighting and public authority (7)

—

(36)

26 Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution total $ 615

$ 412

$ 2,256

$ 1,639 Ameren Transmission













Ameren Illinois Transmission(a) $ 104

$ 88

$ 424

$ 365 ATXI 46

50

192

199 Eliminate affiliate revenues —

(2)

(1)

(2) Ameren Transmission total $ 150

$ 136

$ 615

$ 562 Other and intersegment eliminations (38)

(28)

(139)

(116) Ameren total $ 1,610

$ 1,189

$ 6,581

$ 5,297

(a) Includes $29 million, $17 million, $104 million and $66 million, respectively, of electric operating revenues from transmission services

provided to the Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment.

AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE)

OPERATING STATISTICS



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Gas Sales - dekatherms (in millions):













Ameren Missouri 7

6

22

21 Ameren Illinois Natural Gas 53

48

182

174 Ameren total 60

54

204

195 Gas Revenues (in millions):













Ameren Missouri $ 67

$ 42

$ 197

$ 141 Ameren Illinois Natural Gas 369

315

1,180

957 Eliminate affiliate revenues —

(1)

(1)

(1) Ameren total $ 436

$ 356

$ 1,376

$ 1,097





December 31, 2022





December 31, 2021 Common Stock:













Shares outstanding (in millions)



262.0





257.7 Book value per share



$ 40.11





$ 37.64

















