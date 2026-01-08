New Year Relief: New Funds Available for Ameren Customers

Ameren encourages customers to apply for energy bill assistance in 2026

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren is reminding residential customers across Missouri and Illinois that a wide range of resources remain available to support qualifying households with their energy bills in 2026. In addition to programs funded by the company, Ameren partners with United Way of Greater St. Louis, the Energy Assistance Foundation and hundreds of Community Action Agencies to ensure customers can apply for funds, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

"As we start the new year, we're encouraging customers in need to make one simple resolution: Don't wait to ask for help," said Joe Solari, vice president of customer experience for Ameren. "Applying early for energy assistance prevents small challenges from becoming big burdens after the cold weather passes. Our teams are here to support you the moment you need it."

Ameren also invites customers who are able to give back to their communities to partner with the company by making a one-time or recurring contribution to either the Dollar More program in Missouri or Warm Neighbors Cool Friends in Illinois. For more information on all available resources, visit Ameren.com/Assistance.

Missouri Assistance Spotlight: Dollar More Program

Ameren partners with United Way of Greater St. Louis and local Community Action Agencies to offer the Dollar More program, which is funded by voluntary donations, to customers across its Missouri service territory. The company recognized a greater need for assistance and, in December, contributed an additional $2 million for Missouri customers.

Dollar More provides eligible households up to $600 per calendar year.

Qualifications for the program have increased up to 300% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL).

"Dollar More remains one of the most meaningful examples of neighbors helping neighbors," said Michelle D. Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. "We see the impact every day, and we're proud to partner with Ameren to ensure that anyone facing a difficult moment can access the help they need, exactly when they need it."

Illinois Assistance Spotlight: Warm Neighbors Cool Friends

Ameren partners with the Energy Assistance Foundation on Warm Neighbors Cool Friends, a program that is also funded by voluntary donations, to provide customers with funds across its Illinois service territory. The company recognized a greater need for assistance and, in December, contributed an additional $2 million for Illinois customers.

Warm Neighbors Cool Friends provides eligible households with up to $500 in bill payment assistance through the Energy Assistance Foundation. A matching customer payment is required within the last 45 days.

Eligibility includes customers with incomes between 200% and 300% of the FPL or at 80% of the county's Area Median Income (AMI).

"Warm Neighbors Cool Friends acts as a critical lifeline for hardworking families who may not qualify for federal assistance but are still struggling to keep their homes safe and comfortable," said Susan Sams, executive director of the Energy Assistance Foundation. "We're proud to partner with Ameren so its customers have somewhere to turn when they need support the most."

Throughout 2025, Ameren partnered with hundreds of Community Action Agencies to make more than $140 million in energy assistance and LIHEAP support available to customers across both states. This amount is inclusive of a $250,000 grant made by Ameren in December to Heat Up St. Louis (heatupstlouis.org). The nonprofit serves seniors, people with disabilities and income‑eligible families across Missouri and Illinois.

"Our longstanding collaboration with Ameren strengthens our ability to serve the region's most vulnerable neighbors," said Ben Turec, board president of Heat Up St. Louis. "If you are experiencing difficulty with your energy bill, please reach out for assistance to HeatupStlouis.org."

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.5 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

SOURCE Ameren Corporation