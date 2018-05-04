Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend

Separately, the board of directors of Union Electric Company, doing business as Ameren Missouri, declared regular quarterly cash dividends on all classes of Union Electric Company's preferred stock. These preferred stock dividends are payable Aug. 15, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2018.

In addition, the board of directors of Ameren Illinois Company declared regular quarterly cash dividends on all classes of Ameren Illinois Company's preferred stock. These preferred stock dividends are payable Aug. 1, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 9, 2018.

About Ameren

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric distribution and transmission service, as well as natural gas distribution service, while Ameren Missouri provides vertically integrated electric service, with generating capacity of 10,300 megawatts, and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops regional electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn/company/Ameren.

