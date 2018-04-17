Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet on AmerenInvestors.com. Supporting materials for the call will be posted in the "Investor News and Events" section of this website under "Events and Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available for one year beginning approximately one hour after the close of the call.

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric and natural gas transmission and distribution service, while Ameren Missouri provides vertically integrated electric service, with generating capacity of 10,300 megawatts, and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops regional electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn/company/Ameren.

