Ameren delivers big economic benefits for Missouri and Illinois

Study estimates company's operations are generating more than $20.7 billion in annual economic output

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation's (NYSE: AEE) operations in Missouri and Illinois triggered more than $20.7 billion in annual economic output, according to a study by a leading market research and development firm.

Conducted by HR&A Advisors and commissioned by Ameren, the study analyzed direct spending by the company on functions such as payroll, capital equipment, supplier services, and the additional economic benefits that are generated when those investments prompt other businesses and consumers to spend money on housing, capital goods and retail. In short, every dollar and job related to Ameren's operations in the bi-state area are generating additional leading-wage jobs, disposable income and increased tax revenue for communities and public institutions in the bi-state region.

Study Highlights

Jobs: 55,200 supported by Ameren's annual economic activity

Vendor/Suppliers: $2.2 billion purchased from in-state suppliers in Missouri and Illinois

Taxes: $920 million contributed to state and local governments

Philanthropy: $10.6 million in support to meet critical community needs

"Every day, our employees, suppliers and contractors are working to strengthen and expand our energy grid, bolstering reliability and resiliency for customers, while facilitating economic expansion," said Martin J. Lyons Jr., chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ameren Corporation. "The results of this economic impact study validate that our ongoing energy infrastructure investments and operations are delivering unprecedented benefits in the communities where we live and work."

The study also cites Ameren's annual efforts to manage costs and streamline operational efficiency to help mitigate the impact of rising energy costs. Efforts to keep rates as low as possible are increasing spending power for Ameren's residential and business customers, further contributing to economic impacts.

In addition, the technical assistance provided by Ameren to new, expanding and relocating businesses created 3,728 new jobs in the company's two-state service territory in 2025. In total, 73 economic development projects triggered $3.56 billion in capital investment by those businesses.

In 2025, businesses across Ameren Missouri's service territory created 2,273 new jobs and invested $1.56 billion. Some of those businesses include:

Amazon recently completed a new 61,000-square-foot last-mile delivery station in the SEMO Industrial Park in Scott City, Missouri. Amazon also invested $15 million in capital and created 70 new jobs for the area.

recently completed a new 61,000-square-foot last-mile delivery station in the SEMO Industrial Park in Scott City, Missouri. Amazon also invested $15 million in capital and created 70 new jobs for the area. WEG Transformers USA , a leading producer of transformers, is expanding in Washington, Missouri, investing $77 million and creating 50 new jobs.

, a leading producer of transformers, is expanding in Washington, Missouri, investing $77 million and creating 50 new jobs. IKO, a global leader in the manufacturing and supply of residential shingles, commercial roofing and waterproofing products, is investing more than $120 million in a new 220,000-square-foot facility and creating more than 50 new jobs for its subsidiary, Bismarck Granules, in Bismarck, Missouri.

In 2025, businesses across Ameren Illinois' service territory created more than 1,455 new jobs and invested $2 billion. Some of those businesses include:

Western Smokehouse Partners , a leading co-manufacturer and private-label producer, is expanding in Galesburg, Illinois, investing $50 million and creating 180 new jobs.

, a leading co-manufacturer and private-label producer, is expanding in Galesburg, Illinois, investing $50 million and creating 180 new jobs. Prysmian Group , the world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, is expanding in Du Quoin, Illinois, investing $63.8 million and creating 80 new jobs.

, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, is expanding in Du Quoin, Illinois, investing $63.8 million and creating 80 new jobs. Wieland Metals, a leading global supplier of semi-finished copper and copper alloy products, is expanding in East Alton, Illinois, investing $500 million and creating 700 new full-time jobs.

Ameren was also recently selected as one of Business Facilities magazine's 2026 Top Utilities for Economic Development.

