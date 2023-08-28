Ameren employees celebrate company culture with Great Place to Work Certification™

Ameren identified as one of the best companies to work for in the US for seventh year in a row

ST. LOUIS , Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) employees have once again reported the company as a Great Place to Work® – a prestigious Certification™ awarded to companies with an empowering and engaging culture.

Thanks to rankings provided by Ameren employees, the company scored 19% higher than average U.S. companies. In addition, 85% of Ameren workers acknowledged that new employees are made to feel welcome.

Great Place to Work is a globally recognized authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to increase innovation and employee retention.

"A Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Ameren is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"People are at the center of everything we do here at Ameren, so this employee-driven certification is especially meaningful," said Mark Lindgren, executive vice president, corporate communications and chief human resources officer for Ameren Corporation. "It confirms that we're taking the right steps to create an inclusive environment and help employees grow and be successful, which makes it possible for us to serve our customers and communities even better."

Ameren has developed a broad array of programs and partnerships to provide pathways to meaningful careers at every stage. Additionally, its unwavering focus on diversity, equity and inclusion makes Ameren an ideal work environment for anyone seeking a career in energy.

Ameren offers a competitive compensation and benefits package, as well as hybrid and remote work alternatives. The company's benefits and flexible options provide a variety of work-life balance opportunities that are attractive to many prospective candidates in today's marketplace.

Opportunities at Ameren

Ameren is an industry-leading and innovative Fortune 500 company that is a vital part of the communities it serves, building a sustainable energy future for generations to come. Ameren currently has more than 600 open positions in Missouri and Illinois, including opportunities in information technology, engineering, supply chain, finance, human resources, skilled craft, fleet/vehicle maintenance and customer service. Learn more about Ameren's job openings and comprehensive total rewards package at Ameren.com/careers .

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

