Ameren Receives Recognition as 2024 Tree Line USA Utility by Arbor Day Foundation

Customers and communities benefit from Ameren's commitment to proper tree maintenance

ST. LOUIS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren was named a 2024 Tree Line USA utility by the Arbor Day Foundation to recognize its dedication to proper urban forest management in the utility's service area.

Tree Line USA, a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing best practices that protect and cultivate America's urban tree canopy. In addition, Tree Line USA promotes delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.

"Trees are essential to creating more urban green spaces in communities across the United States," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "In addition, they provide important benefits to residents, including clean air, clean water, and vital tree shade. Service providers like Ameren demonstrate how easily trees and utilities can co-exist for the benefit of communities and residents."

As a result of properly pruned and maintained trees , customers benefit from increased reliability of service because those trees will have healthier root systems, less structural weakness, and ultimately result in fewer downed lines during storms.

"Ameren has a robust year-round tree trimming and vegetation management program that helps ensure trees and limbs are clear of electrical equipment to maintain reliability," said Amy Werner, manager, Vegetation, Ameren Missouri.

"We know homeowners don't want to lose mature trees in their yards because they are growing too close to the power line," said Richard Johnson, manager, Vegetation, Ameren Illinois. "We are reminding our communities how to be proactive and select the right tree and the right location for it. This will help ensure it can grow there for decades to come without posing any risk to your electric service."

Plan Before You Plant

Make sure your trees are not planted under power lines, too close to utility poles or around any electrical equipment. Avoid these common mistakes:

Planting a sapling that grows to be very large near a power line.

Planting trees and shrubs too close to a pad-mounted transformer.

Planting trees and shrubs that block access to poles and electrical equipment.

Not calling 811 to have buried utilities marked on your property before digging.

Ameren achieved the Tree Line USA recognition by meeting five program standards: quality tree care, annual worker training, tree planting and public education, a formal tree-based energy conservation, and a sponsorship of or participation in an Arbor Day celebration.

More information about Tree Line USA can be found at arborday.org/TreeLineUSA .

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the world's largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. With a focus in communities and forests of greatest need, the Foundation - alongside its more than 1 million members, supporters and valued partners - has helped to plant nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries. Guided by its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is committed to unlocking the power of trees to help solve critical issues facing people and the planet. Learn more about the impact of the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org .

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com , or follow us at @AmerenCorp , Facebook.com/AmerenCorp , or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren .

