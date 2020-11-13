Ameren employees recognized for innovation

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Ameren co-workers have been named Foremost Innovators in the 2020 Top Innovators issue of Public Utilities Fortnightly, released Nov. 11.

Girija Sathyamurthy was named the Foremost Innovator in robotics. Daniel Benke, Juan Cortez, Arron Pauley and Lorne Poindexter were recognized as Foremost Innovators in virtual reality. Additional co-workers, representing five different projects, were also nominated and are featured throughout the special issue.

Steve Mitnick, editor-in-chief of Public Utilities Fortnightly, states in the issue that the imperative to innovate at the nation's electric, natural gas and water utilities is accelerating, and he goes on to specifically name Ameren's Innovation Center as evidence of this trend.

"We are proud to be recognized as an industry leader in innovation," says Steve Kidwell, vice president of corporate planning. "We congratulate all of our co-workers for their individual and team accomplishments."

