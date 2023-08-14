Ameren Executive Chairman Warner Baxter to retire Nov. 2, 2023

Marty Lyons elected chairman of the board

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) announced that Warner Baxter, executive chairman of the board of directors, will retire from Ameren and its board of directors, effective Nov. 2, 2023, after a 28-year career with the company. Marty Lyons, president and chief executive officer, has been elected by the board of directors to the additional role of chairman of the board, also effective Nov. 2, 2023.

Warner Baxter Marty Lyons

Baxter joined Ameren in 1995. During his career he served in numerous senior leadership roles, including chief financial officer of Ameren, president of Ameren Missouri, and was named chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Ameren in 2014. Baxter has also played an active leadership role in the industry. He is past chair of the Edison Electric Institute, where he played a key leadership role in advocating for transformational energy policies to support a responsible clean energy transition that will deliver significant benefits to customers and the country. Baxter is the current chair of the Edison Foundation. He is also past chair of the Electric Power Research Institute.

Baxter has played an active role in the community as well. In 2020, he served as co-chair of the United Way of St. Louis campaign. In addition, Baxter was the founding chair of the American Cancer Society's (ACS) CEOs Against Cancer of Missouri and currently serves as the vice chair of ACS' Coaches vs. Cancer Council. Baxter is also a member of the University of Missouri St. Louis Chancellor's Council and University of Missouri 100 Board of Directors. Further, he was past chair of Civic Progress of St. Louis where he helped lead the integration of several civic organizations to form Greater St. Louis, Inc., which is focused on inclusive economic development throughout the region. He is a member of the board of directors of Greater St. Louis Inc., BJC Healthcare and U.S. Bancorp.

"I have been blessed to lead this outstanding organization and work with an extraordinary group of co-workers and a board of directors that are truly committed to Ameren's mission – To Power the Quality of Life – for the millions of people we serve," said Baxter. "Also, being born and raised in St. Louis, I have been so fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with outstanding industry, business, government, and community leaders on a host of important energy policy and community matters that will positively impact generations of families in our community and our country. Of course, I could not do all these things without the incredible support of my wife Cindy and our children. For that, I am very grateful."

Ameren will continue to have a lead independent director. On behalf of the board of directors, Richard Harshman, the board's lead independent director, said: "Warner Baxter has had a significant impact on the utility industry, the St. Louis community and Ameren, delivering strong, long-term value to our customers, communities, and shareholders. He is an exemplary leader, and we thank Warner for his many years of service and wish him all the best in retirement."

Lyons has served as president and chief executive officer of Ameren since January 1, 2022. Lyons joined Ameren in 2001. He has served in several senior leadership roles including chief financial officer, president of Ameren Services and president of Ameren Missouri prior to his current role.

"I have had the opportunity to work with Marty for over 20 years. He is an outstanding leader, and I am very excited about Ameren's future. I know that our customers, co-workers, and shareholders will be in great hands with Marty as chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ameren," said Baxter.

"Marty has done an outstanding job leading Ameren as president and chief executive officer. The board of directors is confident that Marty's strong leadership skills, extensive operational, and financial experience at Ameren and in the industry, as well as his strong strategic mindset, will enable him to be an excellent chairman as well," said Harshman.

"The opportunity to work with Warner has been a highlight of my career. He's had a significant and positive impact on Ameren's success and so many people's lives, including mine," said Lyons. "I have been inspired by the dedication, commitment and passion Warner brings to everything he does. Looking ahead, Ameren has a strong and experienced team that shares his drive for continuous improvement. We will honor his legacy by delivering ever stronger value for our customers, communities, and shareholders. Congratulations and best wishes to Warner and his family."

Under Baxter's leadership, Ameren has successfully executed a strategy focused on robust energy infrastructure investments supported by constructive energy policies driving strong value for Ameren's customers, communities, and shareholders. Consistent with Ameren's vision of Leading the Way to a Sustainable Energy Future, Ameren has established a goal and is executing a plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2045 in a responsible fashion. In addition, during his tenure as executive chair and CEO, Ameren has been recognized as one of the top utilities in the nation for diversity and inclusion by Fair360 (formerly DiversityInc), including recently being named to its Hall of Fame. Under Baxter's leadership, Ameren has delivered total shareholder returns that are among the best in the industry since 2013.

After he leaves Ameren, Baxter plans to remain engaged in the industry, including through his work on the Edison Foundation. He will also remain actively engaged in the work of the American Cancer Society and several other community and philanthropic activities.

