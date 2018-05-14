Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028

Ameren Illinois intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay short-term debt, including short-term debt that it incurred in connection with the repayment at maturity of $144 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.25% senior secured notes due April 1, 2018.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. A prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, for the offering may be obtained on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk – 6th floor, telephone: (212) 834-4533.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the first mortgage bonds or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and 816,000 natural gas customers in Illinois. Ameren Illinois' service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles and its mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com, find us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois and Facebook.

