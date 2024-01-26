Ameren Missouri aims to save customers money through multiyear plan

Expanded energy efficiency and demand response programs include more than $200 million in rebates and incentives

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Missouri has filed an amended plan with the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) to provide 25 programs with $205 million in total rebates and incentives for residential and business customers over the next three years. The proposal also includes $70 million in expanded programs for income-eligible customers and social service agencies.

The proposed group of programs, under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act (MEEIA), focuses on:

Helping customers use energy more efficiently and save money.

Educating customers on how to have more control over their energy use.

Making it easier for customers to participate by providing something for everyone.

Expanding programs to provide energy savings for customers most in need and increasing program participation in underserved communities.

If approved by the PSC, the programs will run from 2025 to 2027.

"Through this proposed three-year investment, all of our customers have a wide variety of opportunities to save money on their energy costs," said Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE). "Reducing these costs can significantly help our most vulnerable customers."

Ameren Missouri's plan includes $123 million in annual investments in energy efficiency and demand response over the next three years. As a result, the proposal intends to save 820,000 megawatt-hours of electricity, which is equal to the annual energy consumption of 67,000 average-sized Missouri homes. It also supports Ameren's commitment to clean by being an integral part of reducing Ameren Missouri's emissions and the transformational changes toward net-zero carbon emissions.

"Ameren Missouri is committed to empowering our customers to use their energy more efficiently, while saving money at the same time," said Tara Oglesby, vice president of economic, community and business development at Ameren Missouri. "Also, by expanding our programs for social service agencies, they can focus even more of their resources to improve the communities they serve."

Ameren Missouri's proposal includes income-eligible initiatives such as a multifamily program, a single-family program and a business social services program:

The multifamily program assists with benchmarking multifamily income-eligible properties. It also provides incentives for Building Operator Certification training to assist building managers in maintaining their improved building efficiency.

The single-family program provides energy assessments and makes available a comprehensive package of whole-house energy saving measures at no cost to customers.

The business social services program was designed to deliver, install and assist with paperwork for low- or no-cost energy efficiency measures in facilities that serve income-eligible individuals.

Ameren Missouri plans to partner with Spire Energy on these income-eligible initiatives to provide additional benefits and savings for qualifying customers.

The company's proposal also includes a residential demand response program, which would incentivize participants with smart thermostats to reduce energy usage during times of peak consumption on the Ameren Missouri system. The goal is to enroll more than 80,000 customers in the program by the end of 2027.

Ameren Missouri has requested an order be issued from the PSC by Sept. 1, 2024. There is still time to participate in current energy efficiency opportunities offered through the company. Visit AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyEfficiency to learn more.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 135,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

SOURCE Ameren Missouri