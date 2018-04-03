Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048

Ameren Missouri intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay short-term debt, including short-term debt that it incurred in connection with the repayment at maturity of $178.5 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% senior secured notes due April 1, 2018.

Barclays Capital Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. A prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, for the offering may be obtained on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting MUFG Securities Americas Inc. by phone at (877) 649-6848, or by mail at 1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10020-1001, Attention: Capital Markets Group.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the first mortgage bonds or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 130,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

