Ameren Missouri delivers generation projects that support residential customers, businesses and diversifies portfolio

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ameren Missouri announced 500 megawatts (MW) of new solar generation, representing a total investment of approximately $950 million, are now serving customers. Combined, the three facilities are anticipated to generate energy sufficient to power 92,000 homes annually.

Ameren Missouri's Cass County Renewable Energy Center. It along with the Boomtown Renewable Energy Center will serve Ameren Missouri's Renewable Solutions program.

"We are transforming the energy grid to enhance reliability and resiliency for customers as well as provide cleaner energy to our communities," said Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE). "Customers depend on Ameren Missouri to continue investing in new sources of generation to ensure reliability and serve customers for decades to come."

The three facilities are: the 200-MW Huck Finn Renewable Energy Center, the 150-MW Boomtown Renewable Energy Center and the 150-MW Cass County Renewable Energy Center.

Both the Cass County and Boomtown facilities will serve Ameren Missouri's Renewable Solutions program. Organizations from across Missouri signed up to take part in the program, increasing their use of renewable energy and supporting its development in our region. As part of the program, participating organizations will also receive renewable energy credits.

Ameren Missouri is also working toward the successful construction of additional new sources of energy to ensure reliability for customers. In 2027, an 800-MW simple-cycle natural gas energy center is expected to be ready to serve as a reliable backup source of energy. The Castle Bluff Energy Center represents an investment of approximately $900 million.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its approximately 1.3 million electric and 100,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers approximately 60 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

