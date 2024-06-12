Ameren Missouri doubles renewable energy program

Organizations across Missouri partner with the company to support development in our region

ST. LOUIS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), received approval today from the Missouri Public Service Commission to acquire a 150-megawatt (MW) solar facility that is currently under construction in Cass County, Illinois. The Cass County Renewable Energy Center will be used to double the size of the Renewable Solutions program.

"Demand remains very strong for programs that bring businesses ready-made solutions to help them reach their sustainability goals," said Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. "Working collaboratively with participating organizations, we're able to innovate, support continued investment in the region, and help all our Missouri customers."

Organizations from across Missouri signed up to take part in the program's expansion, increasing their use of renewable energy and supporting its development in our region. As part of the program, participating organizations will also receive renewable energy credits.

The following are some of the organizations that have recently joined or increased their participation level in the Renewable Solutions program:

Air Products

bioMérieux

Donald Danforth Plant Science Center

Mastercard

SSM Health

Walmart

World Wide Technology

The Cass County facility is one portion of Ameren Missouri's strategy to supply affordable and reliable energy. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is anticipated to begin generating energy by the end of this year. The 150-MW Boomtown Renewable Energy Center under construction in White County, Illinois, will also support the Renewable Solutions program. It is scheduled to be in service by the end of this year as well.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 135,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

