Ameren Missouri shows customers new ways to save while keeping homes bright during the longer nights

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As daylight hours get shorter and lighting usage increases, Ameren Missouri is helping customers to save in two ways. First, the company is offering customers ENERGY STAR® certified LED bulbs for as little as 25 cents apiece, at participating retail locations only. Go to AmerenMissouriSavings.com for a list of locations along with additional options to reduce energy usage and save money without sacrificing comfort.

Placing these efficient LED bulbs in the five most commonly used fixtures in a home can save as much as $75 over a year. In addition, LED bulbs can last 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs, saving additional time and hassle.

"Upgrading to LEDs not only saves money but they are incredibly convenient. Changing certain bulbs in your home can require extra work like removing decorative covers; but upgrading those lights to LEDs means you will be able to avoid that effort for more than a decade," said Bill Davis, director of energy solutions at Ameren Missouri.

For further savings, fall is a particularly good time of year to replace HVAC systems. Ameren Missouri is currently offering rebates of up to $650. Until the end of the month, some systems even qualify for an additional $100 rebate. There are more than $120 million in rebates and incentives available for customers.

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

