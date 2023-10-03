Ameren recognized for disability inclusion for 9th year in a row

Disability Equality Index awards Ameren with top score of 100

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) has once again earned a top score of 100 from the Disability Equality Index, a comprehensive benchmarking tool for measuring disability workplace inclusion.

The Disability Equality Index was launched by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and measures corporations' efforts to provide positive environments for people living with disabilities, covering everything from employment practices, advancement, and accommodations to supplier diversity and community engagement.

"We are honored to be recognized as a top scoring company on the Disability Equality Index for our inclusivity practices," said Gwen Mizell, senior vice president and chief sustainability, diversity and philanthropy officer at Ameren. "Disability inclusion is an important part of our business, and our strong programs have created high engagement from our employees. The Ameren culture encourages our employees to leverage one another's unique individuality and talents, which includes those with disabilities, in order to be a part of our continued achievements."

Ameren has a variety of programs in place to create a successful work environment for employees with disabilities and provide support to customers living with disabilities in the community, including an employee resource group, Powering Connections for All Abilities (PCAA).

"We help educate and train our fellow Ameren employees, and the communities we serve, about people with disabilities," said Lori Wilson, work management specialist for Ameren Illinois and president of PCAA. "It's all part of Ameren's efforts to power the quality of life for people of all abilities."

In 2023, 485 corporations, including 71 Fortune 100 and 207 Fortune 500 companies, utilized the DEI to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts. Each company received a score, on a scale of zero to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion." Ameren has earned this distinction for the last nine years.

"These top-scoring companies understand deeply that people with disabilities represent a tremendous source of talent and innovation for their workforce and market share for their brands, and they are trailblazers in our journey towards full disability inclusion in business," said Maria Town, president and CEO of AAPD.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

Opportunities at Ameren

Ameren is an industry-leading and innovative Fortune 500 company that is a vital part of the communities it serves, building a sustainable energy future for generations to come. Ameren currently has more than 600 open positions in Missouri and Illinois, including opportunities in information technology, engineering, supply chain, finance, human resources, skilled craft, fleet/vehicle maintenance and customer service. Ameren is committed to equal opportunities and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, ethnicity, age, disability, genetic information, military service or status, pregnancy, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other class, trait, or status protected by applicable law. Learn more about Ameren's job openings and comprehensive total rewards package at Ameren.com/Careers.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on X at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

SOURCE Ameren Corporation