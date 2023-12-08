Ameren shares the love with local libraries through $200,000 in grants

News provided by

Ameren Corporation

08 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Donation supports programs that promote literacy and provide essential community resources

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren co-workers love their libraries. The company has awarded $200,000 in grants to 100 public libraries throughout its Missouri and Illinois service territory as part of Ameren's Love Your Library program. The libraries awarded were chosen based on nominations from Ameren co-workers.

Ameren co-workers noted how their own local library shaped their love for reading, and the joy their children have experienced there as they built early literacy skills. Beyond books, these libraries are also providing free summer programming, internet access, job resources, polling stations and other services that directly impact the community.

"Part of our AmerenCares mission is to advance institutions such as public libraries that create thriving communities," said Gwen Mizell, senior vice president, chief sustainability, diversity & philanthropy officer at Ameren. "From educational workshops to internet access to toddler story times to a cool place to gather on the hottest days, libraries play a valuable role in connecting the community and opening pathways to opportunity."

Public libraries tackle economic divides and level the playing field, particularly in rural and underserved communities, so people of every age, income level, location, ethnicity, and physical ability can access the resources they need to learn. They also serve as a critical stop gap by providing a number of essential services for free, including:

  • Student support services, such as tutoring and printing access.
  • Book delivery to homebound seniors.
  • Technology, internet access and computer classes.
  • Job search resources.
  • English as a second language programs.
  • Shelter and food for those displaced during severe weather.
  • Social workers who can connect community members with other vital resources.

The Ameren Corporation Charitable Trust was established in 1944 to serve as a principal source of the company's philanthropic investments in community projects and programs. Allocations from the Trust's AmerenCares program come entirely from corporate earnings.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

SOURCE Ameren Corporation

