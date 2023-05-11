Ameren sustainability report focuses on powering a smart, sustainable tomorrow

ST. LOUIS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) published its annual sustainability report, Powering a Smart, Sustainable Tomorrow, highlighting updates on Ameren's performance related to its environmental, social, governance and sustainable growth commitments.

The report is available at AmerenInvestors.com. It is supplemented by the annual Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) report, which dives deeper into Ameren's programs and initiatives that support and demonstrate courage in all aspects of life, including work, home, and in our communities.

"I'm proud that Ameren is taking steps every day to execute our strategy, optimizing our operations and safely completing billions of dollars of value-adding projects that are delivering strong results for our customers and shareholders today while also laying a solid foundation for the future," said Marty Lyons, president and CEO of Ameren.

The Sustainability and DEI reports feature some of Ameren's accomplishments in 2022 including:

Announcing and making progress toward a company-wide commitment to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions by 2045 across all company operations in Missouri and Illinois , along with strong interim greenhouse gas reduction targets of 60% and 85% below 2005 levels by 2030 and 2040, respectively.

and , along with strong interim greenhouse gas reduction targets of 60% and 85% below 2005 levels by 2030 and 2040, respectively. Retiring its oldest and least efficient coal-fired plant and receiving approval to build a 200-megawatt solar facility, the largest in the company's history.

Impacting regional jobs by spending approximately $1.1 billion with diverse suppliers, a 22% increase over 2021.

with diverse suppliers, a 22% increase over 2021. Investing in the community through $183 million in monetary and in-kind contributions to a variety of organizations.

"This past year, Ameren continued to take purposeful steps toward our sustainability goals because we are committed to delivering on the needs for all our stakeholders – our customers, communities, shareholders and environment," said Gwen Mizell, Ameren's senior vice president, chief sustainability, diversity and philanthropy officer. "For example, by more fully integrating and aligning Sustainability with DEI, we maximize the positive social impact that Ameren can have today and in the future for all we serve. Looking forward, we look to fulfill our vision – Leading the Way to a Sustainable Energy Future – and facilitate the transition to cleaner energy, support environmental justice, and believe that everyone has a right to a clean, healthy environment and the many benefits that accompany a decarbonized economy."

The Sustainability Report incorporates the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) and American Gas Association (AGA) ESG and sustainability reporting template. Ameren is a pilot member of this initiative and uses this report annually to provide quantitative data on a number of topics, including energy generation, capital expenditures and environmental impact. Ameren also reports annually using the SASB, TCFD and GRI frameworks.

Additional information about how Ameren manages sustainability and DEI topics is available at Ameren.com/Sustainability.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois operates a rate-regulated electric transmission business in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

