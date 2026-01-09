America 250 Spirit Fuels 9 Lakes' 2026 Cycling Season

The 9 Lakes Region of East Tennessee unveils its 2026 cycling calendar, highlighted by the new Pinnacle Challenge, an ultimate road-cycling climb promising unparalleled views and a significant test of endurance.

NORRIS, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its growing reputation as one of the Southeast's premier cycling destinations, the 9 Lakes Region of East Tennessee is gearing up for an exciting slate of 2026 biking events, inviting cyclists of all ages and abilities to ride, compete, and connect in one of the most scenic landscapes in the Eastern United States.

From January through late October, the region will host a dynamic mix of trail-riding, gravel, and road-cycling events, celebrating both the challenge and camaraderie of riding in Southern Appalachia. Cyclists can expect everything from gnarly mountain trails and winding gravel backroads to a labyrinth of blacktop routes that weave together lakes, valleys, and mountain vistas.

New for 2026, the region is introducing a road-cycling event featuring the ultimate climb to the Pinnacle, offering riders a true bucket-list ascent defined by elevation gain, endurance, and unforgettable views.

"In this year of celebrating America 250, the Pinnacle climb embodies what this national milestone represents — movement, perseverance, and a deep connection to place," said Julie Graham, Executive Director of 9 Lakes of East Tennessee. "Long before bikes traced these roads, pioneers crossed this terrain and Civil War history unfolded across these ridges. Cycling here today is a way to honor that past while experiencing the landscape that continues to shape our communities."

Surrounded by sprawling, mountain-fed reservoirs, the 9 Lakes Region boasts an exceptional variety of cycling infrastructure — including IMBA Epic-designated trails, paved greenways, rural road routes, and purpose-built mountain bike systems — making it a standout destination for two-wheeled adventure.

Whether you're a first-time rider, a seasoned competitor, or somewhere in between, the 9 Lakes Region offers a deep well of terrain, events, and experiences designed to inspire exploration, challenge limits, and build community.

Now is the time to start planning your 2026 ride calendar. Pack up your bike, gather your riding buddies, and discover why the 9 Lakes of East Tennessee continues to rise as a must-ride destination.

The 9 Lakes of East Tennessee region is home to nine scenic reservoirs created by the Tennessee Valley Authority, framed by the Appalachian Mountains and connected by rivers, trails, and storied roads. Known for its outdoor recreation, heritage landscapes, and welcoming communities, the region offers year-round opportunities for cycling, paddling, hiking, boating, and cultural exploration. From quiet backroads and epic trail systems to historic towns and waterways, the 9 Lakes Region invites visitors to experience the heart of East Tennessee — where outdoor adventure and American history flow together.

