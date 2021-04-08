America Celebrates Post-COVID With In Home Disco Parties

New Research Reveals A Rise In The Home Family Dance Party

Bohemian Rhapsody By Queen, Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop The Feeling And Ain't No Mountain High Enough By Marvin Gaye Have Emerged As The Greatest Kitchen Disco Songs Of All Time

Apr 08, 2021

CHATSWORTH, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L.O.L. Surprise!™, no. 1 Toy Property* has new research showing more US families have turned to kitchen dance parties with 65 percent of households enjoying more in-home discos - complete with dad-dancing and wooden spoons for microphones - over the last year than ever before and 49 percent of the 2000 Americans polled saying a kitchen disco is now a regular weekend occurrence.

The new research celebrating the launch of the new L.O.L. Surprise!™ Dance Dance Dance toy line reveals several interesting details about these at home discos:

L.O.L. Surprise!™ shows US families are turning to kitchen dance parties celebrating post-COVID!
  • Saturday night at 6pm is the most popular time for families to shake their booties.
  • The number one song on the kitchen disco list is Queen's iconic anthem, Bohemian Rhapsody (35 percent).
  • In second place is Justin Timberlake's funky Can't Stop the Feeling (33 percent), followed by the uplifting Ain't No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye (30 percent)
  • 89 percent of households confess they can't get enough of dancing together in the kitchen during the weekend.
  • 29 percent admit that they try to keep their parents up to date on the latest music and how to bust a move - but it's just no use.
  • Three in 10 parents are being introduced to the wonders of TikTok, with U Can't Touch This by MC Hammer the number one dance taught to parents by their children (33 percent), followed by Savage Love by Jason Derulo (32 percent), and Toosie Slide by Drake (30 percent).

Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment, conducted the research as part of the L.O.L. Surprise!™ Dance Dance Dance toy launch, said, "Dancing is always something that has brought people together from around the globe.  We love that our toys have inspired our fans, parents and children, to find escape and joy together in kitchen disco parties, and that they have embraced dance as a way to connect no matter what is happening in the world around them."

The survey found that 42 percent of kids still think dad's moves are embarrassing and 37 percent claim mom's moves are just as bad.  However, 67 percent say that despite this, they still love to have a dance with their parents at home, although 26 percent wouldn't be caught dancing with them in public.

As for the parents, two thirds (64 percent) said dancing with their kids had lifted their spirits over the last year, with 82 percent agree being able to bust some moves together always cheers them up and helps improve their mood, and over half having used dance parties as a fun way to let off steam (55 percent).    Plus, 26 percent of families are taking things to the next level and have pulled out all the stops to turn the kitchen into a home disco, complete with flashing lights and decorations to bring the party to life.

The research was conducted as part of the launch of the new L.O.L. Surprise!™ Dance Dance Dance toy line, which includes the L.O.L Surprise!™ Dance Dance Dance O.M.G. Fashion Dolls, L.O.L Surprise!™ Dance Dance Dance dolls, and the L.O.L Surprise!™ Dance Machine. The sewries is officially available to buy now from all major retailers.

THE 20 GREATEST KITCHEN DISCO SONGS OF ALL TIME ACCORDING TO AMERICANS

1.

Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen                               

35%

2.

Can't Stop the Feeling - Justin Timberlake    

33%

3.

Ain't No Mountain High Enough - Marvin Gaye       

30%

4.

Happy - Pharell Williams 

28%

5.

Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars

28%

6.

Shake If Off - Taylor Swift  

27%

7.

Crazy in Love - Beyonce    

26%

8.

Hey Ya - Outkast     

25%

9.

Dancing Queen - Abba 

23%

10.

I Want to Dance with Somebody - Whitney Houston  

23%

11.

Believe - Cher 

21%

12.

Wannabe - Spice Girls

20%

13.

I will Survive - Gloria Gaynor

18%

14.

Don't Worry Be Happy - Bobby McFerrin

18%

15.

Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns and Roses

18%

16.

Buffalo Soldier - Bob Marley and the Wailers

18%

17.

My Name is - Eminem

18%

18.

Gin & Juice - Snoop Dogg

18%

19.

Toxic - Britney Spears

16%

20.

Staying Alive - the BeeGees       

15%

About MGA Entertainment  
MGA Entertainment, Inc., a consumer entertainment products company headquartered in Chatsworth, California creates innovative proprietary and licensed products including toys and games, dolls, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™Little Tikes®, Bratz®, LaLaLoopsy™, Secret CrushTobi™ Robot SmartwatchRainbow High™Sing-a-Long Lilly and AmiRescue Tales™VIRO Rides™Na! Na! Na! Surprise™ and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at www.mgae.com

