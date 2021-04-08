America Celebrates Post-COVID With In Home Disco Parties

Saturday night at 6pm is the most popular time for families to shake their booties.

In second place is Justin Timberlake's funky Can't Stop the Feeling (33 percent), followed by the uplifting Ain't No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye (30 percent)

29 percent admit that they try to keep their parents up to date on the latest music and how to bust a move - but it's just no use.

Three in 10 parents are being introduced to the wonders of TikTok, with U Can't Touch This by MC Hammer the number one dance taught to parents by their children (33 percent), followed by Savage Love by Jason Derulo (32 percent), and Toosie Slide by Drake (30 percent).

Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment, conducted the research as part of the L.O.L. Surprise!™ Dance Dance Dance toy launch, said, "Dancing is always something that has brought people together from around the globe. We love that our toys have inspired our fans, parents and children, to find escape and joy together in kitchen disco parties, and that they have embraced dance as a way to connect no matter what is happening in the world around them."

The survey found that 42 percent of kids still think dad's moves are embarrassing and 37 percent claim mom's moves are just as bad. However, 67 percent say that despite this, they still love to have a dance with their parents at home, although 26 percent wouldn't be caught dancing with them in public.

As for the parents, two thirds (64 percent) said dancing with their kids had lifted their spirits over the last year, with 82 percent agree being able to bust some moves together always cheers them up and helps improve their mood, and over half having used dance parties as a fun way to let off steam (55 percent). Plus, 26 percent of families are taking things to the next level and have pulled out all the stops to turn the kitchen into a home disco, complete with flashing lights and decorations to bring the party to life.

The research was conducted as part of the launch of the new L.O.L. Surprise!™ Dance Dance Dance toy line, which includes the L.O.L Surprise!™ Dance Dance Dance O.M.G. Fashion Dolls, L.O.L Surprise!™ Dance Dance Dance dolls, and the L.O.L Surprise!™ Dance Machine. The sewries is officially available to buy now from all major retailers.

THE 20 GREATEST KITCHEN DISCO SONGS OF ALL TIME ACCORDING TO AMERICANS

1. Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen 35% 2. Can't Stop the Feeling - Justin Timberlake 33% 3. Ain't No Mountain High Enough - Marvin Gaye 30% 4. Happy - Pharell Williams 28% 5. Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars 28% 6. Shake If Off - Taylor Swift 27% 7. Crazy in Love - Beyonce 26% 8. Hey Ya - Outkast 25% 9. Dancing Queen - Abba 23% 10. I Want to Dance with Somebody - Whitney Houston 23% 11. Believe - Cher 21% 12. Wannabe - Spice Girls 20% 13. I will Survive - Gloria Gaynor 18% 14. Don't Worry Be Happy - Bobby McFerrin 18% 15. Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns and Roses 18% 16. Buffalo Soldier - Bob Marley and the Wailers 18% 17. My Name is - Eminem 18% 18. Gin & Juice - Snoop Dogg 18% 19. Toxic - Britney Spears 16% 20. Staying Alive - the BeeGees 15%

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment, Inc., a consumer entertainment products company headquartered in Chatsworth, California creates innovative proprietary and licensed products including toys and games, dolls, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™ , Little Tikes® , Bratz®, LaLaLoopsy™, Secret Crush™ , Tobi™ Robot Smartwatch , Rainbow High™ , Sing-a-Long Lilly and Ami , Rescue Tales™ , VIRO Rides™ , Na! Na! Na! Surprise™ and Zapf Creation® . Visit us at www.mgae.com .

