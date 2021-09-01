America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, Lilliana Vazquez To Join Poderistas Second Annual Latinas Make A Difference Summit

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poderistas, a community built to celebrate Latina culture and harness Latina power, has announced that their second annual Latinas Make a Difference Summit will be taking place on September 17-19, 2021. Hosted by Lilliana Vazquez with appearances by Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Ana Navarro, Soledad O'Brien, and Alexis McGill Johnson, this year's summit will spotlight how Latinas inspire and spark change, and will celebrate Poderistas' one-year anniversary after launching in August 2020.

This year's Latinas Make a Difference Summit, presented by Procter & Gamble and sponsored by AARP, Parsons Entrepreneur Academy, Tampax, and Vicks, will center on the idea of Poder in Action. The summit will lift up Latinas as catalysts for change and force multipliers within their own families and communities. Each day will be broken out into one of three themes: The Power of Us, The Power of You, The Power of Community.

"I feel so humbled to be a part of the second annual Poderistas' Latinas Make A Difference Summit — an event that not only celebrates our innate power as Latinas, but that challenges us to take it one step further so that we can harness that power into action," said Emmy-award winning TV personality and host of this year's summit, Lilliana Vazquez. "Sitting alongside inspiring women like Eva Longoria and America Ferrera is an honor and I'm thrilled to be hosting this incredible three day event where I can use my voice and platform to amplify the beauty, strength and diversity of the Latinx community."

Summit sessions will showcase Poderistas' unique format by balancing relevant lifestyle content with key civic engagement and social justice-themed panels. Participants can expect entrepreneurship workshops, spoken word readings, group fitness and wellness sessions, keynote presentations from leading Latinx voices, and organizing sessions that will drive calls to action around the issues that impact our community the most. The sessions will showcase inspiring Latinas from a range of spaces including politics, beauty, fitness, health care, entertainment, advocacy, music, and more.

"We are excited about our partnership with Poderistas and sponsoring this year's Latinas Makes a difference summit." said Jennifer Davis, P&G President - Feminine Care, and Hispanic Network Executive Sponsor. "Equality and Inclusion are embedded in our company DNA. We believe Hispanic progress fuels America's progress. That is why we are committed to further empowering Latinas and their communities, by advancing gender equality and supporting programs that promote better education, better jobs, and better health."

"To be Latina is to have unimaginable power, resilience, vision and strength. AARP is excited to sponsor the Poderistas' Latinas Make a Difference Summit," said Yvette Peña, AARP's Vice President in the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "Our organization is dedicated to empowering people to choose how they live as they age. AARP proudly supports Latinas who choose to make the world a better place."

"We are so excited to be part of the Poderistas' Latinas Make a Difference Summit," said Belén Aranda-Alvarado, Head of Marketing for Parsons Entrepreneur Academy--an online platform that provides creative professionals with business training, networking and mentoring. "It gives us a chance to meet Latina changemakers where they are, and learn how we can partner with them on their entrepreneurial journey."

In October of 2020, shortly after the organization's launch, Poderistas hosted the first annual Latinas Make a Difference Tour, featuring keynotes by Stacey Abrams and Selena Gomez, and appearances by over 60 speakers including Rosario Dawson, Mayor of Tucson Regina Romero, Kate del Castillo, and Stephanie Beatriz. The goal of the 2020 installment was to demonstrate to participants the importance of Latinx voices not only in the 2020 Presidential Election, but also the power of organizing around issues in local communities and using resources to make change.

"Poderistas is a community for building and harnessing Latina power. We are so proud of what we've accomplished in just one year, and are eager to bring our community together again this September, " said America Ferrera, activist, actor, producer, director, and co-founder of Poderistas. "Our goal has always been to help Latinas build power, shift how we are seen, and even transform how we see ourselves. We are thrilled to be able to do this work and can't wait to see our 'Poder in Action' during the summit."

"Our Poderistas community has grown so quickly over the past year, with Latinas from across the country joining together to share their diverse stories and experiences, as well as to harness our unique poder, " said Eva Longoria, activist, actor, producer, director, and co-founder of Poderistas. "I'm really looking forward to reuniting with our community this September for our 2021 Latinas Make a Difference Summit and to hear from the incredible range of speakers we have in our lineup."

ABOUT PODERISTAS

Poderistas™ launched in August 2020 and is one the fastest growing digital communities created by and for Latinas. Poderistas is a community built to celebrate Latina culture and harness the power of community. Poderistas mission is to elevate, celebrate, and inspire Latinas to amplify their voices and actions on behalf of themselves and their communities. The nonpartisan nonprofit initiative was founded by leaders from the worlds of organizing, politics, and entertainment ‒ Alex Martínez Kondracke, America Ferrera, Carmen Perez, Christy Haubegger, Elsa Collins, Eva Longoria, Jess Morales Rocketto, Mónica Ramírez, Olga Segura, and Stephanie Valencia.

