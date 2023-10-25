America First Credit Union Unveils New, Limited-Edition Utah Jazz Visa® Debit Card

Utah Jazz fans can support their favorite NBA team with a limited-edition 2023-24 season AFCU debit card

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America First Credit Union is proud to be the official credit union of the Utah Jazz. As the team prepares for the upcoming 2023-24 Season, America First is debuting a new, limited-edition version of the exclusive Utah Jazz Visa® debit card. The 2023 limited edition card showcases the bold Utah Jazz yellow and black colors and features the signature Jazz note logo.

Utah Jazz Logo Jazz Limited Edition Launch

The Utah Jazz Visa debit card is available at no cost to all America First members with Classic Checking and Premium Checking accounts, and it's packed with features and benefits, such as:

Powerful Security ® — Pay with confidence thanks to the cutting-edge protection of Card Guard ® , EMV chip technology, purchase & fraud protection, and more

— Pay with confidence thanks to the cutting-edge protection of Card Guard , EMV chip technology, purchase & fraud protection, and more Worldwide Access — Access your cash from anywhere with no-fee withdrawals at over 30,000 ATMs around the globe and the almost unlimited acceptance of Visa

Unbeatable Service — Get the quick, responsive help you deserve, online, over the phone, or in person

Additionally, when visiting the Delta Center, the America First Utah Jazz Visa card gives members 10% off purchases at Summit Snacks, Tenders, Farr's Ice Cream, and Dippin' Dots, 15% discount on Utah Jazz Team Store and 32% off Team Store purchases after a Jazz player hits a triple-double. Card holders will also have special game-day entry 30 minutes before the public.

The Utah Jazz Visa debit card is the perfect way to pay while showing your team spirit with every dip, tap, or swipe. And you can only get it at America First Credit Union. Available for a limited time, and only while supplies last.

To learn more or get the exclusive Jazz card, visit www.americafirst.com/jazz/jazzcard.

ABOUT AMERICA FIRST CREDIT UNION

Proudly celebrating 84 years of servicing members and a long-standing history, America First Credit Union has become one of the largest, most stable, and most progressive credit unions in the country. As Utah's largest credit union, it has remained a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative financial institution. Today, America First has 120 locations, and is the seventh largest credit union in assets in the United States with over $17 billion, and the fifth largest credit union in membership in America with more than 1.3 million members.

ABOUT THE UTAH JAZZ

Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 17 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across six states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, an entity of Smith Entertainment Group, visit www.utahjazz.com.

SOURCE America First Credit Union