America First Credit Union welcomes Jessica Graham as EVP, Chief Legal Officer

Experienced credit union leader brings decades of legal expertise to support continued growth and regulatory excellence.

OGDEN, Utah, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America First Credit Union today announced the appointment of Jessica Graham as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer.

Jessica Graham, America First Credit Union's new Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer.

Graham brings nearly 30 years of legal expertise to America First. She spent several years in private practice with national law firms, and the last 23 years as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer for large institutions with multi-state and international operations. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer & Chief Legal Officer for Global Federal Credit Union, where she strengthened business and internal operations while contributing to the company's growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jessica to America First," said Thayne Shaffer, president & CEO at America First Credit Union. "She brings incredible experience not just as a Chief Legal Officer, but also in compliance, crisis management, and mergers & acquisitions. Her expertise and leadership make her an outstanding addition to our leadership team."

As America First's chief legal advisor, Graham will guide the credit union on regulatory compliance, risk management, and strategic decisions, while supporting ongoing growth initiatives.

"I have long admired America First Credit Union and its commitment to improving the lives of their members, employees, and communities," said Graham. "I am excited to be part of such a dedicated and successful team."

Founded in 1939, America First Credit Union has grown into one of the strongest and most progressive credit unions in the country. It is the sixth largest credit union in the nation with $24 billion in assets and 116 locations across Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah, serving 1.5 million members. America First is a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative financial institution dedicated to building communities and helping its members do more with their money.

ABOUT AMERICA FIRST CREDIT UNION

Now in its 85th year, America First Credit Union has grown from a single branch serving military personnel and federal employees into one of the strongest and most progressive credit unions in the country. The credit union is the largest in Utah and has 115 locations across Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. It is also the fifth-largest credit union in America with more than 1.4 million members, and the sixth largest in assets with more than $21 billion. America First Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative financial institution dedicated to building communities and helping members do more with their money. Learn more at americafirst.com.

SOURCE America First Credit Union