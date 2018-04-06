America Makes and ANSI Release Preliminary Final Draft of Additive Manufacturing Standardization Roadmap Version 2.0 for Comment

This request specifically invites comments that represent critical revisions and/or needed clarifications on what is presented in the document. While all comments are welcome, the AMSC reserves the right to hold disposition of comments in reserve for a future iteration of the document if they cannot be addressed within the time available. This might include, for example, comments on the document's organization, or issues not addressed. Comments on the draft roadmap may be submitted to amsc@ansi.org by May 3, 2018. Use of a comment form is required to better manage and collate comments.

Formally launched in March 2016, the AMSC was established to coordinate and accelerate the development of industry-wide additive manufacturing standards and specifications consistent with stakeholder needs and thereby facilitate the growth of the additive manufacturing industry. The stakeholders include industry, academia, standards developing organizations, and the federal government. The group is not developing standards; rather, the aim of the draft roadmap is to identify standards needed and foster a more coherent and coordinated approach to standards development for additive manufacturing.

Since the launch of phase 2 in September 2017, the AMSC working groups have been holding regular virtual meetings to update the document, evaluate progress to address the gaps identified in the earlier version, and identify potentially overlooked gaps. In addition, a polymers working group has expanded the document's content related to polymers, and a medical working group has refined the document's content from the perspective of the medical community.

Additional information about the AMSC may be found at www.ansi.org/amsc.

About America Makes

America Makes is the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute. As the national accelerator for additive manufacturing (AM) and 3D printing (3DP), America Makes is the nation's leading and collaborative partner in AM and 3DP technology research, discovery, creation, and innovation. Structured as a public-private partnership with member organizations from industry, academia, government, non-government agencies, and workforce and economic development resources, we are working together to innovate and accelerate AM and 3DP to increase our nation's global manufacturing competitiveness. Based in Youngstown, Ohio, America Makes is the first institute for up to 45 manufacturing innovation institutes to follow and is driven by the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM). For more information about America Makes, visit http://americamakes.us.

About NCDMM

The NCDMM delivers optimized manufacturing solutions that enhance the quality, affordability, maintainability, and rapid deployment of existing and yet-to-be developed defense systems. This is accomplished through collaboration with government, industry, and academic organizations to promote the implementation of best practices to key stakeholders through the development and delivery of disciplined training, advanced technologies, and methodologies. For additional information, visit the NCDMM at ncdmm.org.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and the American quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations. ANSI represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. The Institute is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

