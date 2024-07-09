ANSI Announces Recipients of the 2024 Leadership and Service Awards

26 Distinguished Awardees to Be Honored During World Standards Week in Washington, DC

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) announced today the 26 recipients of its 2024 Leadership and Service Awards. The recipients are recognized for their significant contributions to national and international standardization activities, as well as an ongoing commitment to their industry, the nation, and the enhancement of the global voluntary consensus standards system. Awardees will be honored at the ANSI Leadership and Service Awards Ceremony, held in conjunction with World Standards Week, on November 13, in Washington, DC.

World Standards Week 2024

ANSI congratulates the following distinguished recipients:

ASTIN-POLK INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS MEDAL

Michael Hogan, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) (retired), will receive the Astin-Polk International Standards Medal, which honors distinguished service in promoting trade and understanding among nations through the advancement, development, or administration of international standardization, measurements, or certification.

CHAIRMAN'S AWARD

GP Russ Chaney, The IAPMO Group, will receive the Chairman's Award, which recognizes exemplary contributions to the voluntary consensus standardization community and efforts to increase the critical voice of consumers in standardization activities.

EDWARD LOHSE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MEDAL

Laura Lindsay, Microsoft, will receive the Edward Lohse Information Technology Medal, which recognizes outstanding efforts to foster cooperation among bodies involved in global IT standardization.

ELIHU THOMSON ELECTROTECHNOLOGY MEDAL

Veronica Lancaster, Consumer Technology Association (CTA), will receive the Elihu Thomson Electrotechnology Medal, which honors an individual who has contributed in an exceptional, dedicated way to the field of electrotechnology standardization, conformity assessment, and related activities at the national and international levels.

FINEGAN STANDARDS MEDAL

Karen Reczek, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), will receive the Finegan Standards Medal, which honors individuals who have shown extraordinary leadership in the actual development and application of voluntary standards.

GEORGE S. WHAM LEADERSHIP MEDAL

Muhammad Ali, HP Inc., will receive the George S. Wham Leadership Medal, which honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the voluntary standardization community and provided long-term direction and visionary qualities in support of the ANSI Federation.

GERALD H. RITTERBUSCH CONFORMITY ASSESSMENT MEDAL

Two individuals will be recognized with the Gerald H. Ritterbusch Conformity Assessment Medal, which honors distinguished service in promoting the understanding and application of conformity assessment methods as a means of providing confidence in standards compliance for the marketplace.

Amy Phelps, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

Joan Sterling, The Collective Advisors

HOWARD COONLEY MEDAL

Patrick Hughes, National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), will receive the Howard Coonley Medal, which recognizes an executive who has benefitted the national economy through voluntary standardization and conformity assessment, and has given outstanding support to standardization as a management tool.

MAUREEN BREITENBERG CONFORMITY ASSESSMENT RESEARCH MEDAL

Eric Franca, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), will receive the Maureen Breitenberg Conformity Assessment Research Medal, which honors work that advances the principles of the National Technology Transfer and Advancement Act (NTTAA) through outstanding contributions toward reducing redundancy and complexity in conformity assessment.

MERITORIOUS SERVICE AWARD

The following individuals will receive the Meritorious Service Award in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the U.S. voluntary standardization system. Each has demonstrated outstanding service in enabling ANSI to attain the objectives for which it was founded.

Scott Ayers, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)

Michael Boyles, International Trade Administration (ITA)

Lorelei Carobolante, G2nd Systems

Jennifer Goupil, The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE)

Kerrianne Haresign, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)

Randi Myers, UL Standards & Engagement (ULSE)

Peter Pondillo, Corning Inc.

Charley Robinson, International Society of Automation (ISA)

David Wroth, UL Standards & Engagement (ULSE)

NEXT GENERATION AWARD

Several individuals will receive the Next Generation Award, presented to professionals who have been engaged in standardization or conformity assessment activities for less than eight years and who have, during this time, demonstrated vision, leadership, dedication, and significant contributions to their chosen field of activity.

Mariah Dixon, UL Standards & Engagement (ULSE)

David Jankowski, Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR)

Amanda Johnson, Festool USA

Stephen Walls, The Boeing Company

THE PRESIDENT'S AWARD FOR JOURNALISM

Two individuals will be honored with the President's Award for Journalism, which recognizes a journalist or journalistic team whose work helps to illuminate the role that standardization and conformity assessment activities play in improving the health and safety of Americans and in strengthening the competitiveness of U.S. business in a global marketplace.

Ethan Biery, Lutron Electronics

Nigel Cory, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF)

STEPHEN CRAWFORD WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT AND INNOVATION MEDAL

Mark Imfeld, Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), will receive the Stephen Crawford Workforce Development and Innovation Medal, which recognizes an accredited credentialing body, or an individual associated with an accredited certification body, that significantly impacts workforce development in the United States.

ANSI congratulates these outstanding individuals on their contributions to and accomplishments in the standards and conformity assessment industry.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org and access the latest news and content on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

