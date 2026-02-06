America Needs Neighbors Like You: Rocket and Redfin Release Super Bowl Ad Highlighting the Power of Being Neighborly

Impactful civic message explores how acts of kindness turn strangers into neighbors and neighborhoods make houses feel like home.





DETROIT, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket and Redfin today unveiled a Super Bowl ad and rallying cry for American neighborhoods focused on the enduring power of being a good neighbor. Titled "America Needs Neighbors Like You," the spot tells a deeply human story of resilience, community and the quiet strength that emerges when people show up for one another.

Set to Lady Gaga's reimagined version of Fred Rogers' iconic theme song "Won't You Be My Neighbor?," the ad follows two teenage girls from different backgrounds whose lives intersect after major family transitions. The story explores how empathy, kindness and human connection thrive through shared experiences.

"Moving is one of the most meaningful decisions a family can make," said Jonathan Mildenhall, Chief Marketing Officer of Rocket Companies. "In Rocket and Redfin's first shared commercial, we see how changing friendships, new schools and rebuilding social circles can be incredibly difficult, especially for kids. The two teenage girls in our story show how kindness, when it shows up at the right moment, can turn a new place into a true community."

The ad reflects an experience shared by millions of Americans. Nearly 40 percent of households with children relocate at some point, with one-in-five moving because of a major family transition, such as divorce or a growing family. For parents of teens, that change carries emotional weight, with more than 60 percent reporting their children feel social anxiety around moving.

At the same time, connection isn't automatic. Only a quarter of Americans say they know most of their neighbors by name. Yet when relationships take root, the impact is meaningful: nearly seven-in-10 people have helped a neighbor or received help in the past year. Those everyday moments add up to real belonging. Homeownership deepens that sense of connection even further, with 71 percent of homeowners reporting a strong sense of community, reinforcing how stability and neighborliness grow stronger together.

"Our core creative idea, 'Own the Dream,' reflects the belief that homeownership is about more than a transaction," Mildenhall added. "Stability is why communities thrive. When people feel rooted, they're more likely to show up for one another. That's the role housing plays in strengthening neighborhoods, and why neighborliness is essential."

This second season of Rocket's 'Own the Dream,' was inspired by the milestone achievement of homeownership. While buying a home remains one of the most significant markers of success and stability in America, Rocket and Redfin show an authentic story exploring the emotional complexity of moving. Throughout 2026, Rocket and Redfin will continue sharing stats, tips and stories of neighborliness as a rallying cry for the American neighborhood.

'America Needs Neighbors Like You' was created in partnership with Mirimar, Rocket's creative agency of record, Zenith, Rocket's media agency of record and directed by Henry-Alex Rubin. The full 60-second commercial will air during the second quarter of Super Bowl LX on February 8.

About Rocket Companies

Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) is a Detroit-based fintech platform including mortgage, real estate and personal finance businesses: Rocket Mortgage, Redfin, Mr. Cooper, Rocket Close, Rocket Money and Rocket Loans.

With details from more than 65 million calls with clients each year, 30 petabytes of data and a mission to Help Everyone Home, Rocket Companies is well positioned to be the destination for AI-fueled homeownership. Known for providing exceptional client experiences, J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for primary mortgage origination and mortgage servicing a total of 23 times – the most of any mortgage lender.

For more information, please visit our Corporate Website or Investor Relations Website .

About Redfin

Redfin is a technology-driven real estate company with the country's most-visited real estate brokerage website. As part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), Redfin is creating an integrated homeownership platform from search to close to make the dream of homeownership more affordable and accessible for everyone. Redfin's clients can see homes first with on-demand tours, easily apply for a home loan with Rocket Mortgage, and save thousands in fees while working with a top local agent.

You can find more information about Redfin and get the latest housing market data and research at Redfin.com/news . For more information about Rocket Companies, visit RocketCompanies.com .

