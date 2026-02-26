Compass and Rocket Form Historic Alliance to Dramatically Increase Home Listing Inventory on Redfin

Compass International Holdings' unique inventory to appear on Redfin.com, with the potential to bring more than 500,000 additional home listings to market.





DETROIT and NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), the Detroit-based homeownership platform, the largest residential lender and mortgage servicer in the nation, and Compass, Inc. d/b/a Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company, today announced a three-year strategic alliance aimed at expanding home listing inventory to create a significantly enhanced and affordable home buying and selling experience for American families.

Compass International Holdings' 'Coming Soon' listings will appear immediately on Redfin, with 'Private Exclusive' properties to follow - expanding exposure for sellers and increasing choice for buyers. This unique inventory has the potential to bring more than 500,000 additional listings to the Redfin platform through the combined reach of Compass International Holdings' global network of real estate professionals, including @properties, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, Christie's International Real Estate, Coldwell Banker, Compass, Corcoran, ERA and Sotheby's International Realty.

Compass' unique listings will be featured on Redfin.com and in the Redfin app where they will draw nearly 2 billion visits in 2026 alone, dramatically expanding visibility for sellers and bringing more buyers into the market.

Rocket, Redfin and Compass International Holdings agree that offering sellers broader flexibility in how they introduce their homes to the market lowers the barrier of entry for sellers to list their homes, resulting in a larger inventory of listings for buyers. By connecting home search, real estate professionals and Rocket Mortgage financing into one integrated platform, the partnership will create a seamless homebuying and selling experience.

"When barriers are removed and supply grows, affordability improves," said Varun Krishna, CEO of Rocket Companies. "Today's challenge is friction in the homebuying process and a lack of inventory. By bringing search, agents and financing into one connected platform, we can help more sellers enter the market, reduce complexity for buyers and make homeownership more attainable."

"We believe listing agents should be connected directly with interested buyers, and sellers should have the freedom to list their homes in the manner and method they choose without fear of misleading insights that damage its value," said Robert Reffkin, Chairman and CEO of Compass International Holdings. "Now, our real estate professionals can give sellers the choices they deserve, with increased exposure to 60 million potential buyers."

In addition to expanded exposure on Redfin, the alliance includes:

High-Intent Lead Pipeline: Over the term of the partnership, Compass International Holdings real estate professionals will gain access to more than 1 million buyer inquiries generated through Redfin, giving them more opportunities to build relationships and support buyers as they move toward a purchase. Redfin agents will benefit from increased consumer traffic driven by a broader selection of homes — creating more opportunities to engage buyers earlier in their journey.





Mortgage Savings: Rocket Mortgage will strengthen affordability through preferred pricing for clients of Compass. This includes a one-percentage-point interest-rate reduction for the first year of their loan or a lender credit of up to $6,000 reducing upfront costs or first-year payments.

Rocket Mortgage offerings will also be embedded into Compass International Holdings' proprietary platform, further simplifying the digital homeownership experience.

About Rocket Companies

Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) is a Detroit-based fintech platform including mortgage, real estate and personal finance businesses: Rocket Mortgage, Redfin, Rocket Close, Rocket Money and Rocket Loans.

With insights from more than 160 million calls with clients each year, 30 petabytes of data and a mission to Help Everyone Home, Rocket Companies is well positioned to be the destination for AI-fueled homeownership. Known for providing exceptional client experiences, J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for primary mortgage origination and mortgage servicing a total of 23 times – the most of any mortgage lender.

For more information, please visit our Company Website or Investor Relations Website.

About Compass International Holdings

Compass, Inc. ("Compass International Holdings", "CIH" or the "Company") (NYSE: COMP) is a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and approximately 120 countries and territories. Compass International Holdings serves millions of buyers and sellers through a portfolio of some of the most recognized and iconic brands: @properties, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Christie's International Real Estate, Coldwell Banker®, Compass, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Every day, we empower a global network of 340,000 real estate professionals and affiliate broker-owners to grow their businesses and deliver exceptional service to consumers

The Company empowers real estate professionals to streamline operations and seamlessly guide clients through every phase of residential and commercial transactions, leveraging powerful tools, including its modern technology platform. Compass International Holdings brings together integrated services, including brokerage, franchise, mortgage, title, insurance, escrow, and relocation.

