American Academy of Dermatology Installs New Officers, Board Members

DENVER, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two new officers and four new board members will be installed upon the conclusion of the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology. The officers and board members are all board-certified dermatologists and members of the AAD, the world's largest dermatologic society that represents more than 21,800 physicians who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of skin, hair, and nail conditions, and will hold the same positions for the American Academy of Dermatology Association, a sister organization to the AAD that focuses on government affairs, health policy, and practice information.

Murad Alam, MD, MSCI, MBA, FAAD, will hold the office of president for one year. Dr. Alam is vice chair of the Department of Dermatology and a professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. He obtained his medical degree at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, and completed his dermatology residency at Columbia University in New York City. He also completed a laser fellowship in Boston and a Mohs fellowship in Houston. Dr. Alam is an associate editor of the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, served on the AAD Board of Directors from 2020 – 2024, and served as the chair of several Academy committees, most recently the AADA Congressional Policy Committee. He has also served as president of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, and the Illinois Dermatological Society.

Larry Green, MD, FAAD, will hold the office of vice president for one year. Dr. Green is a clinical professor of dermatology at George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. He obtained his medical degree from New York Medical College and completed his dermatology residency at the University of California at Irvine. Dr. Green served on the AAD Board of Directors from 2019 – 2023 and previously chaired the AADA's State Policy Committee. He is currently co-chair of the Legislative Council for the Maryland State Medical Society and has also served as President of the Montgomery County Medical Society in Maryland. Dr. Green serves on the editorial board for the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology and was the AADA Advocate of the Year Award recipient in 2017.

Board Members

Each individual listed below will serve a four-year term on the American Academy of Dermatology's Board of Directors.

Sandra M. Johnson, MD, FAAD, is a dermatologist in private practice in Fort Smith, Arkansas, as well as an adjunct clinical professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Little Rock. She earned her medical degree from Northeast Ohio Universities College of Medicine in Rootstown, Ohio, and completed her dermatology residency at UAMS. Dr. Johnson, who has served on several Academy committees, and currently serves as a reviewer for the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Maral Kibarian Skelsey, MD, FAAD, is a dermatologist in private practice in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and a clinical professor of dermatology at Georgetown University. She earned her medical degree and completed her dermatology residency at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and completed a completed a micrographic surgery and dermatologic oncology fellowship at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital. Dr. Skelsey has served as the President of the Washington, D.C. Dermatological Society and Vice-President of the Washington, D.C. Clinicopathological Society. She currently serves as deputy chair of the AADA Regulatory Policy Committee and is associate editor of the Academy's Dialogues in Dermatology podcast.

Alina G. Bridges, DO, FAAD, is a dermatologist who is an associate professor and the director of dermatopathology at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York. She earned her medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, completed her dermatology residency and served as chief resident at the University of Cincinnati, and completed dermatopathology and immunodermatology fellowships at Mayo Clinic. Dr. Bridges has served on a variety of AADA committees and is currently chair of the AADA Dermatopathology Committee and deputy chair of the AADA Mohs Micrographic Surgery Committee. She has also served on the Board of Trustees of the Noah Worcester Dermatological Society and as treasurer of the Long Island Dermatologic Society.

John Trinidad, MD, MPH, FAAD, is a dermatologist and clinical faculty member at Massachusetts General Hospital, with Mass General Brigham in Boston, where he serves as Director of Underserved Communities, and is a professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School. He earned his medical degree from the University of California San Francisco and completed his dermatology residency at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he also served as faculty and inpatient dermatology director. Dr. Trinidad has served on a variety of AADA committees and task forces, including as deputy chair of the AADA Health Care Finance Committee. He is also a past trustee of the Ohio Dermatological Association.

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 21,800 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair, and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care because skin, hair, and nail conditions can have a serious impact on your health and well-being. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow @AADskin on Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest, and YouTube, and @AADskin1 on Instagram..

SOURCE American Academy of Dermatology